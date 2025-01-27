Dustin Schutte Named Publisher of 'Purdue Boilermakers on SI'
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Popular sportswriter Dustin Schutte, the reporter who's been covering Purdue sports on our team-specific ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI'' site the past year, has been named publisher of the site.
Schutte replaces long-time journalist Tom Brew, who started the site in 2019 and is slowing down with his college basketball coverage after the Final Four this year. Brew has been covering the game for 45 years.
"Dustin and I worked together for a few years about a decade ago, and I've wanted to bring him aboard on our SI team ever since,'' said Tom Brew, who's been with the Sports Illustrated network since 2019 and publishes six other sites on the ''On SI'' platform. "He's done a terrific job for us the past couple of years, and he has a real passion for covering Purdue. As I move away as publisher, I know Dustin is going to do a great job running this site.''
Schutte has been involved in sports media for 15 years, bringing a wide range of experience to this role. He got his start with a small webcasting company in his hometown of Walton, Ind., providing play-by-play commentary for high school basketball, baseball, football, softball and volleyball.
In 2016, Schutte began exclusively covering the Big Ten Conference, taking over as managing editor at Saturday Tradition. He worked for the website until 2022, writing breaking news articles, feature stories and opinion pieces.
Following his time at Saturday Tradition, Schutte began working with Brew on his ''On SI'' sites. He shifted his focus to Purdue in spring 2024, which included coverage of the Boilermakers' basketball team making its memorable run to the National Championship Game.
"Covering Purdue sports has been the most enjoyable experience in my career, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity Tom Brew has given me," Schutte said. "I have learned a lot working under Tom, and I know his guidance will be an asset as I embark on this new journey as the publisher of our Purdue site.
"I am incredibly excited to begin this adventure and look forward to taking on a new challenge. Every day, my goal is to provide the best coverage of Purdue sports to keep fans engaged, entertained and informed. It is exactly the type of coverage this fanbase deserves.
