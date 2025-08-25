Purdue DB Tony Grimes Describes Defense's Mentality Entering Opener vs. Ball State
Expect Purdue's defense to hit hard and "fly around" this season. That's what defensive back Tony Grimes anticipates being the strength of the Boilermakers this season.
There's been a lot of anticipation for Saturday's season opener against Ball State (noon ET, Big Ten Network), though it's hard to know what to expect with a roster comprised of 82 new faces. On Monday, Grimes said he and his teammates are entering Week 1 with a lot of confidence.
"I think everyone on the team is ready, I think every position group is ready," Grimes said. "I feel like we've all got confidence and we all believe in ourselves."
Grimes played under coach Barry Odom and defensive coordinator Mike Scherer at UNLV, tallying 20 tackles and six pass break-ups. When asked what the Purdue defense will look like this year, the sixth-year senior didn't hesitate with his response.
"Hit and run. That's what we're going to hang our hats on: just hit and run," Grimes said. "Flying around the field, no matter what the issue is, if we hit and run to the ball, we'll be fine."
Although he met with reporters on Monday, Odom has not provided a depth chart for Saturday's matchup against Ball State. He says there are still some things that need sorted out before he can provide one.
From Grimes' comments, though, it sounds like everyone wearing the black-and-gold uniform will be ready for kickoff, regardless of where they land on the depth chart.
