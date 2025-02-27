Even as Assist Record Approaches, Braden Smith Not Focused on Individual Milestones
Braden Smith knows he's within striking distance of Purdue's all-time assist record. Needing just three more to become the Boilermakers' top passer in program history, everyone is just waiting for the moment when he carves his name in the record books.
Smith, though, isn't really focused on individual achievements and accolades. At least not at the moment.
The junior guard will enter Friday's game against UCLA with 688 career assists. Bruce Parkinson, the school's all-time leader in the statistical category, finished his career with 690. Two assists will tie the record and three will put Smith at the No. 1 spot in Purdue's record book.
As close as he is to making history, Smith responded by saying, "No, not really," when asked if he was thinking about the record. He did say, though, it would be a great personal feat, but it's not his primary focus.
"It's an awesome thing to accomplish. Obviously, Bruce Parkinson, we're good family friends, so there's little ties and connections there," Smith said. "But, I mean, at the end of the day, that's my job. That's what I came here to do — to make everybody better and get them the ball in positions to be successful. For me, I just see it as what I got recruited to do."
Smith is having a strong junior season in West Lafayette, averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. But the Boilermakers have falled on hard times over the last two weeks, losing each of their last four games.
Right now, Smith's attention is on getting Purdue back in the win column this weekend against UCLA.
"At the end of the day, it's just basketball. I think having fun while (playing) — I kind of got away from that," Smith said. "I've got to get back to that to enjoy these last few weeks."
