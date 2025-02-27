Purdue's Matt Painter Among '100 Most Impactful' Figures in Men's College Basketball
One of college basketball's top coaches is receiving more recognition. This week, Silver Waves Media named Purdue coach Matt Painter as one of the "100 Most Impactful People in Men's College Basketball" for 2025. It marks the sixth year this list has been released.
"Those included in our 6th annual list below are considered to be the most impactful people in the college basketball space," the website reads. "These are coaches, grassroots directors, event operators, executives, and more, who continue to make a difference at the highest level."
Painter is in his 20th season at Purdue and is the second-longest tenured coach in the Big Ten behind Michigan State's Tom Izzo — who was also included on the list. He's guided the Boilermakers to more than 460 victories during his time in West Lafayette, taking over for legend Gene Keady in the 2005-06 season.
Under Painter, Purdue has won five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and has reached the NCAA Tournament 15 times. The Boilermakers also reached the Final Four for the first time since 1980 last season, and played in the National Championship game for the first time since 1969.
Painter is also a five-time winner of the Big Ten Coach of the Year award.
"His dedication to the game and commitment to excellence have solidified his reputation as one of the premier coaches in college basketball, with a track record of success that continues to inspire both players and fellow coaches alike," the website says of Painter.
Other men's college basketball coaches included on the list include Izzo, Dan Hurley (UConn), Bill Self (Kansas), Buzz Williams (Texas A&M), Nate Oats (Alabama), Bruce Pearl (Auburn) and Dana Altman (Oregon), among others.
The full list can be viewed here.
