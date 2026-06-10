Expect Purdue's Offense to Have 'New Look' with Versatile Bigs

The bullying brand of basketball played by Purdue's bigs may be on hiatus, at least temporarily. The versatility the Boilermakers have in the frontcourt is going to bring a fresh look to West Lafayette.

For years, Purdue has flexed its muscle with punishers in the post. Bigs like AJ Hammons, Isaac Haas, Caleb Swanigan, Zach Edey, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff all thrived playing physically down low. But that probably won't be what the offense looks like this year.

Purdue has a much more versatile and deeper frontcourt heading into the 2026-27 season. The Boilermakers will have 7-footers Daniel Jacobsen and Sinan Huan playing the five, with Caden Pierce, Jack Benter and Rivers Knight all slotted at the four. Raleigh Burgess is the one guy who can play both positions.

That depth and versatility allows Painter and associate head coach PJ Thompson to tinker with rotations and offensvie sets throughout the summer and into fall.

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) shoots the ball. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

"You've got some guys in there who can face up and shoot the basketball, but can also make decisions," Painter said following the team's second summer practice. "Jack and Caden are both guys who can drive the basketball and make decisions from there. Raleigh gives us a bigger four, Rivers is more of a face-up type guy.

"What it looks like at the five — Daniel, Raleigh is in that mix, Sinan we'll see in that mix ... We have a lot of options, a lot of flexibility to play different lineups; to play bigger, to play smaller. Raleigh is the one that can play both. Daniel and Sinan are both fives at this time."

When Edey was in West Lafayette, the primary objective of the offense was to get him the ball in the low post and allow his physicality to take over. When Kaufman-Renn took over as the primary post player, there were still several post-ups, but the Boilermakers found much more success in the short pick-and-roll alongside Braden Smith.

Those were varying ways of accomplishing one task: scoring a lot of points.

Although Jacobsen and Burgess have hit the weight room and have added muscle to their frames, Purdue doesn't have that bruiser in the post on this year's roster. This collection of bigs has different skills, allowing the offense to create more space and opportunities around the perimeter.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament first-round game. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's going to be different, and not in a bad way," Jacobsen said. "Trey and Oscar were great. They obviously had some great strengths, but I think Raleigh, myself and Sinan are better in certain areas and maybe not as good as they were in others. It's just going to be a new look."

What is a "new look" for the Purdue offense?

Right now, it's hard to know exactly how the offense will operate. One can assume, though, that there will be some comparisons drawn to when Purdue played with JaJuan Johnson in the 2000s and AJ Hammons in the 2010s. Both could battle down in the paint, but they were also able to knock down shots from beyond the free-throw line.

Jacobsen, Burgess and Huan are all capable of stretching the defense because of their shooting ability. It helps that Purdue also has versatility at the four with Pierce, Benter, Knight and, of course, Burgess.

"There's going to be a lot more space. We'll just do different things, playing the perimeter a little more and maybe fewer post-ups," Jacobsen said. "Pick-and-pop instead of pick-and-rolls. I think we're just going to be versatile."

Burgess willing to play wherever needed

Purdue Boilermakers forward Raleigh Burgess (34) attempts to get past guard Omer Mayer (17) during practice. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Burgess back in the mix after redshirting last season, Purdue once again has a player who can play both the four and five spots. Kaufman-Renn filled that role the last two years, a traditional four who gave the Boilers a small-ball look at the five.

Burgess provides Purdue with that same versatility. The Boilermakers could play a smaller lineup with the redshirt sophomore at the five or could really bulk up its rotation with him at the four.

Regardless of what position he's asked to play, Burgess will be ready.

"I think it's just an at-need basis. I'm comfortable playing either, I like playing both," Burgess said in a video posted by Boiler Upload. "So, whatever Paint thinks he needs or whatever the rotation calls for, that's what I'm ready to play."

Burgess played in his true freshman season with the Boilermakers, ending the 2024-25 campaign averaging 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He opted to redshirt last year to fully recover from a lower-body injury.

Having to sit out a full year wasn't easy, but it's provided Burgess with more motivation for this coming season. He's ready to help Purdue win games, whether he's playing the four or five.

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