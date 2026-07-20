What's the Latest on Purdue French Big Man Enzo Shahrvin?

Matt Painter has spoken about adding one more piece to Purdue's 2026-27 roster, and the team is one step closer to that goal. Enzo Shahrvin, a 6-foot-7 forward from France, has finally arrived in West Lafayette.

Shahrvin made the announcement with a social media post on Instagram, sharing a photo of Mackey Arena.

However, Shahrvin still has not been cleared by the NCAA, and Purdue has not yet officially added him to the roster for the upcoming season. He will be allowed to practice with the Boilermakers, but he is not allowed to participate with the team in any competition.

Purdue is headed to Canada later this week to play four games as part of an NCAA rule change that allows teams to take international trips more frequently. Shahrvin won't even be able to participate in those contests, per Nathan Baird's reporting from The Indianapolis Star.

There are no guarantees that Shahrvin will be cleared by the NCAA, as it plans to start cracking down on eligibility rules for athletes who have earned money playing their respective sport. That includes potential EuroLeague prospects.

Shahrvin spent two years playing for Paris Basketball in EuroLeague.

Per Baird's reporting, it is unlikely that a decision is made on Shahrvin's eligibility before Purdue leaves for its Canada trip this week. Even though he has arrived in West Lafayette, he won't be able to participate in any competitions for the Boilermakers.

What does Shahrvin bring to Purdue?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks to players. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If ruled eligible by the NCAA, Shahrvin would be a one-year addition to Purdue's roster. With the organization's five-year eligibility rule, players can't compete past the age of 24.

What Purdue likes about the 6-foot-7 forward from France is the physical presence he provides. The Boilermakers are loaded in the frontcourt heading into the 2026-27 season with Daniel Jacobsen, Raleigh Burgess, Sinan Huan, Caden Pierce, Rivers Knight, Jack Benter and Sam King. It's a group that is loaded with potential, but there isn't a true physical post presence, at least right now.

Purdue has typically had that type of post presence on the roster. Caleb Swanigan, Isaac Haas, Trevion Williams, Zach Edey and Trey Kaufman-Renn have all filled that role at Purdue. That type of strong, physical presence in the post could be an asset for Painter's squad.

Shahrvin is coming off a year in which he appeared in 11 games for Paris Basketball in EuroLeague action. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Boilermakers head to Canada at the end of the week and will play their first game against the Vancouver Selects at Langara College in Vancouver, British Columbia.

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