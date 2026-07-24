How to Watch Purdue Basketball's First Two Games in Canada

Purdue is about to begin its four-game trip to Canada, with the first game scheduled for Saturday night. The Boilermakers will play those four games in a five-day stretch, giving this group some great experience before the regular season tips off in November.

Fans can attend the games and at least two will be available via stream. Each of Purdue's first two games will be available for fans to watch. The third game is expected to be streamed, though details have not been finalized. Purdue's final game in Canada will not be available to watch via stream.

Here are the details for Purdue's first two games and how you can catch the Boilermakers in action over the weekend.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) high fives forward Raleigh Burgess (34). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game 1: Saturday, July 25

What : Purdue vs. Vancouver Selects

: Purdue vs. Vancouver Selects Where : Langara College (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada)

: Langara College (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada) When : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Stream: Langara Falcons YouTube channel

Game 2: Sunday, July 26

What : Purdue vs. Trinity Western

: Purdue vs. Trinity Western Where : Langley Events Center (Langley, British Columbia, Canada)

: Langley Events Center (Langley, British Columbia, Canada) When : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Stream: CanadaWest.TV

The first test for the 2026-27 Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) dribbles past a defender. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An international trip couldn't have come at a better time for Purdue. Matt Painter's team is replacing four starters from last year's 30-9 squad that reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. Nearly everyone on the roster will be inheriting a new role.

Plus, the Boilers have six new players on the roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Purdue welcomed in four freshmen as members of the 2026 recruiting class: Luke Ertel, Sinan Huan, Jacob Webber and Rivers Knight. Also joining the team are Princeton graduate transfer Caden Pierce and French big man Enzo Shahrvin.

Shahrvin has joined the team but has not been ruled eligible by the NCAA at this time. Purdue does not expect the issue to be resolved before the trip, which means he will be unable to compete in those games.

Still, this four-game trip provides Purdue an opportunity to develop team chemistry in a competitive environment. It also allows for the young guys to get a taste of what basketball is like at the next level.

Painter talks benefits of playing in Canada

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter leads a team huddle. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue's trip to Canada provides several benefits for the Boilers in the offseason. But what does Painter like about this opportunity?

"Just the overall experience is always beneficial," Painter told reporters on Tuesday. "Guys are getting to play games, especially guys who are incoming, guys who have redshirted or guys who haven't played as much. You want to be successful, but when you have some guys who have experience, we don't necessarily have that experience together."

Painter also says he likes the competition that Purdue will face in Canada.

"It'll be better. When we go overseas, we're not getting the best talent now," he said. "You used to 20 years ago. Now, you get teams in flux. They don't have their Americans there, they don't have their better players there ... Here, you're going to face an enhanced college team."

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!