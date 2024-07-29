Final Four Rematch: Purdue Playing N.C. State in Rady Children's Invitational
College basketball fans are going to get a Final Four rematch over Thanksgiving weekend this year. Purdue will reportedly play North Carolina State in the first round of the 2024 Rady Children's Invitational, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 28.
Insider Jon Rothstein reported that Purdue will play North Carolina in the first round of the event. BYU and Ole Miss will also play on the first day. Winners from the two games would then play in the championship on Friday, Nov. 29.
Purdue and North Carolina State met in the semifinal round of the Final Four this past season. The Boilermakers defeated the Wolfpack 63-50 to advance to the National Championship Game.
The Rady Children's Invitational matchup only adds to Purdue's difficult nonconference schedule for the 2024-25 season. The Boilermakers will play at least six opponents that reached the NCAA Tournament a season ago: Alabama, Auburn, Marquette, North Carolina State, Texas A&M and Yale.
If BYU and Purdue play on the second day of the event, that number bumps up to seven NCAA Tournament opponents.
Purdue was one of the most dominant teams in college basketball last season, finishing with a 34-5 record, winning a Big Ten regular season title and playing in the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969.
North Carolina State enjoyed a Cinderella-like run through the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament last season. The Wolfpack won the conference tournament to secure a spot in March Madness as a No. 11 seed. N.C. State then made a remarkable run to the Final Four before falling to Purdue.
The 2024 Rady Children's Invitational will be played at LionTree Arena in San Diego, Calif.
