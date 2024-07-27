Purdue Basketball Offers 3 Players in 2026 Recruiting Class
Matt Painter and his coaching staff had a busy week. Purdue extended offers to three prospects in the 2026 recruiting class recently, trying to get a head start on one of the future classes of the program.
The Boilermakers offered three-star forward Colben Landrew, in-state guard Luke Ertel and Tennessee forward Trey Thompson. All three players sent out messages on social media regarding their offers.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Purdue University," Landrew wrote on X.
Landrew is a 6-foot-8 forward who attended Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. Per Boiler Upload, he recently transferred to Wheeler High School (Ga.). He's received more than a dozen offers on the recruiting trail, with Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Cal, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others already showing interest.
Per 247Sports, Landrew ranks as the No. 102 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
Thompson is a 6-foot-8 forward out of Greenville, Tenn. who is coming off a strong 2023-24 campaign. Last season at the high school level, he averaged 24.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
"After speaking with (Coach Painter) I am very thankful and appreciative to have received an offer from Purdue," Thompson wrote on X.
Ertel is the only in-state prospect of the three, attending Mount Vernon High School. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest last year.
"After a great call with (Coach Painter), I'm grateful to receive an offer from Purdue! Boiler up," he wrote on social media.
With the latest offers, Purdue has now offered nine players in the 2026 recruiting class. Painter and his staff have wasted no time in talking with the prospects they believe can help the Boilermakers in future seasons.
Here are some highlights from Landrew, Thompson and Ertel.
Colben Landrew highlights
Trey Thompson highlights
Luke Ertel highlights
Related stories on Purdue basketball
BRAYLON MULLINS LISTS PURDUE IN TOP-10: Purdue has made the cut for four-star guard Braylon Mullins, a native of Greenfield, Ind. The 2025 prospect has narrowed his list down to just 10 schools. CLICK HERE