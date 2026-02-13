Five Things to Know About New Purdue Transfer Commit Caden Pierce

Purdue added a big piece to its 2026-27 roster on Friday. The Boilermakers landed a transfer commitment from Caden Pierce, a 6-foot-7 wing who spent the previous three seasons at Princeton.

Several major programs were interested in Pierce, as he was also considering Duke, Gonzaga, Louisville and UConn prior to his commitment to Purdue.

Pierce can help the Boilermakers instantly and has an opportunity to earn a starting role in West Lafayette. What else is there to know about the former Princeton standout?

The Ivy League Player of the Year in 2024

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) reacts with guard Jack Scott (9) after a win against Rutgers Scarlet Knights. | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Pierce had a tremendous freshman campaign during the 2022-23 season, averaging 8.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. That was enough to earn Ivy League Rookie of the Year honors, as Princeton made a run to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The forward's sophomore year was even better. He made significant strides on the court, averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Pierce guided the Tigers to a 24-5 record and a regular season conference title and received the Ivy League Player of the Year award.

Last season, Pierce saw a dip in production, something that can be attributed to battling through an ankle injury. Though hobbled, he still managed to post 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 29 games. He received second-team All-Ivy League honors.

Pierce spent three years at Princeton and received Ivy League honors in some fashion at the end of each season.

Can score in a variety of ways

What stands out most about Pierce's offensive game is his ability to score in numerous ways. Perhaps the best attribute, and the one Purdue could utilize the most, is that he can take defenders off the dribble and get to the rim. He uses a quick first step to get around defenders and finishes when he gets to the rim.

Pierce also moves well off of screens away from the basketball. He scored a lot of points at Princeton because of his movement without the basketball. The wing also can also step behind the three-point line and knock down threes, but he's only a 32.7% shooter from the perimeter for his career.

Having an athletic wing you can drive to the basket but also score through off-ball movement will be a tremendous asset for Purdue.

Willing rebounder at 6-foot-7

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (12) drives against Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2). | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Matt Painter loves players who can rebound the basketball, especially at those four and five positions. Pierce might be slightly undersized as a power forward at 6-foot-7, but he still crashes the boards at an incredibly high level.

Pierce has finished 33 games with at least 10 rebounds and is averaging 7.9 boards per game for his career. He's also done it against major competition, pulling down 16 rebounds in Princeton's second-round NCAA Tournament win over Missouri in 2023.

He may not be as impactful as Zach Edey, Oscar Cluff or Trey Kaufman-Renn on the glass, but it's certainly a strength of his game. At his 6-foot-7 size, his rebounding tenacity is comparable to former Purdue forward Mason Gillis or current Boilermaker Jack Benter. You can never have too many of those players on your roster.

Took the 2025-26 season off to redshirt

In July 2025, Pierce decided to sit out for the 2025-26 season and enter the transfer portal. It allowed him to take his time to fully assess all of his options and get his ankle back to full strength.

Pierce told ESPN that he's had time to get healthy without being rushed to play this season. However, he has "had limited opportunities to play 5-on-5." How much will a full year off impact his conditioning?

When Purdue goes through summer practices, they're productive. Getting the former Princeton star up to speed before the 2026-27 season tips off, but without playing competitively for a full year, it may take Pierce some time to get back into the swing of a 40-minute college basketball game.

Younger brother of Colts WR Alec Pierce

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) dunks the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

On the fun side, Pierce is the younger brother of Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, as well as Justin Pierce, who played college basketball at William & Mary and North Carolina. His parents were both athletes at Northwestern.

Now that he's back in the Midwest — he's originally from Glen Ellyn, Ill. — the younger Pierce will be much closer to his family and may be able to see his older brother play a few games inside Lucas Oil Stadium when the 2026 NFL season kicks off next fall.

