How to Watch Rematch Between No. 13 Purdue and Iowa With TV Info, Key Stats & More

A Big Ten rematch is on the docket for Valentine's Day. On Saturday evening, No. 13 Purdue will play Iowa, hoping to sweep the season series and keep its hopes of a Big Ten title alive.

Iowa, on the other hand, is looking to avenge the 79-72 loss to the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on Jan. 14 and also bounce back from a tough loss on the road to Maryland on Wednesday.

These two teams gave us an entertaining game the first time, and we should expect nothing less in Round 2. Here's everything you need to know for the clash between the Boilermakers and Hawkeyes on Saturday.

#13 Purdue (20-4, 10-3) vs. Iowa (18-6, 8-5)

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tavion Banks (6) goes to the basket. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

What: Big Ten Conference game

Date: Saturday, Feb. 14

Tipoff time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa (15,500 capacity)

TV: FOX

App: FOX Sports

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Casey Jacobsen (analyst)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 162 or 197; View all listings: CLICK HERE

Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

Live stats: Iowa.StatBroadcast.com

All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series vs Iowa 99-78

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has an 58.9% chance to defeat Iowa

Rankings

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and guard Jack Benter (14) celebrate after a play. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Purdue Boilermakers

Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 13

— Purdue is ranked No. 13 Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 12

— Purdue is ranked No. 12 KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 9

— Purdue is ranked No. 9 NCAA NET — Purdue is ranked No. 10

Iowa Hawkeyes

Associated Press — Iowa is not ranked, but received 69 votes

— Iowa is not ranked, but received 69 votes Coaches — Iowa is ranked No. 25

— Iowa is ranked No. 25 KenPom — Iowa is ranked No. 23

— Iowa is ranked No. 23 NCAA NET — Iowa is ranked No. 26

Team Stats

Iowa’s Tavion Banks (6), Cooper Koch (8) and Alvaro Folgueiras (7) walk to the bench. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stats (per game) #13 Purdue Iowa Scoring 82.8 77.8 Points allowed 69.1 64.3 FG% 50.3% 50.6% 3FG% 37.7% 37.2% Rebounds 36.8 29.9 Assists 19.8 15.7 Steals 5.8 7.5 Blocks 2.8 2.3 Turnovers 9.5 9.7

Key Players

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) gets a rebound against Nebraska Cornhuskers. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Braden Smith, G — Smith remains at the top of the point guard list in college basketball this season, averaging 15.1 points and 8.8 assists per game. He's coming off a game against Nebraska in which he nearly posted a triple-double, scoring 13 points, dishing out 10 assists, and collecting eight rebounds. Smith's ability to score on all three levels and distribute to his teammates makes him one of the most challenging players to defend in college basketball.

Fletcher Loyer, G — For a stretch, Loyer had been in a bit of a shooting funk. The senior guard seems to have come out of it, though, scoring 29 points against Maryland and 18 against Oregon. He was 10-of-14 from three-point range in those two games. Loyer struggled from behind the arc against Nebraska, but he still hit clutch shots in big moments. He remains Purdue's second-leading scorer at 13.6 points per game and is shooting 38.7% from deep.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — He only scored six points against Nebraska, but Tuesday night's performance may have been one of the most impressive of Kaufman-Renn's career. He collected 19 rebounds, helping Purdue to a big road win. The senior forward is averaging nearly a double-double this year, scoring 12.4 points and pulling down 8.8 boards per game. His improvement on the glass has been a huge benefit for the Boilermakers.

Oscar Cluff, C — Another player who broke out of his shell on Tuesday night was Cluff, who had really struggled in the previous five games. He was a monster against the Huskers, finishing the game with 12 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks, and two assists. When he's that dominant on the boards and in the post, it really opens things up for Purdue's offense.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) controls the ball. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Bennett Stirtz, G — Stirtz has been the engine behind Iowa's offense all season long. He leads the team with 20.4 points per game, ranking 25th in scoring nationally. The guard is also shooting 51.4% from the floor and 40.5% from three-point range. He's also averaging nearly five assists per game on the year. The last time Stirtz played Purdue, he scored 19 points, including several baskets late in the game to keep Iowa within striking distance.

Tavion Banks, G — Banks has been a quality scorer for the Hawkeyes this year. He's averaging 11.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He's not a high-volume three-point shooter, but he can knock it down from long range. Banks has been really good in Iowa's last three games, averaging 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest. He does have a tendency to get into foul trouble at times, but he's not a player who can be left alone. Banks has a season-high 26 points, shooting 8-of-12 in a January win over Indiana.

Alvaro Folgueiras, F — One of the streakiest players on Iowa's roster, Folgueiras is coming off one of his worst outings of the year, going scoreless in Iowa's loss to Maryland. He scored just six points in Iowa's win over Northwestern, too. But in the three-game stretch before that, Folgueiras averaged 15 points and five rebounds per game.

Cooper Koch, F — Koch is a freshman averaging 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He has a wide skillset and has defended some really talented scorers in the Big Ten this season. Koch's stat line may not look like the most productive, but there's a reason he's often on the floor for more than 30 minutes per game. The freshman provides the Hawkeyes with good size and impacts the game on both ends of the floor.

The Coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter motions toward his team. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.

A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).

Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.

In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. In a win over Akron on Nov. 16, 2025, Painter won his 500th career game as a head coach.

Overall record : 516-224

: 516-224 Record at Purdue: 491-219

Ben McCollum, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts during the game. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

McCollum is in his first season at Iowa and his 17th season coaching college basketball. He spent just one season at Drake before taking the job in Iowa City, but had a 15-year run at Northwest Missouri State, which competes at the NCAA Division II level.

A former player at Northwest Missouri State, it didn't take long for McCollum to land a head coaching job. He started out as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, where he stayed from 2003 through 2005. McCollum then left to become an assistant coach at Emporia State from 2005 until 2009, then returned to Northwest Missouri State as head coach ahead of the 2009-10 campaign.

In 15 seasons with the Bearcats, McCollum led the program to an impressive 395-91 record, winning 12 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) titles and four NCAA Division II national championships.

McCollum was then named coach at Drake for the 2024-25 season, and his success carried over. He led the Bulldogs to a 31-4 record and a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in his lone season with the program.

Overall record : 443-100

: 443-100 Record at Iowa: 18-6

Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) looks for an open teammate around Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J Cox (0). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

This will be the second matchup between Smith and Stirtz, one of the best point guard clashes in the Big Ten. Both put on a show back on Jan. 14 in Mackey Arena. Smith ended the game with 16 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, leading Purdue to a 79-72 victory. Stirtz closed the contest with 19 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

Iowa is going to control the pace and tempo of this game, which means Purdue is going to have to be efficient on the offensive end. The Boilermakers need to minimize turnovers and take advantage of open looks, because they won't get many.

Can Kaufman-Renn and Cluff carry the energy they played with on Tuesday night over to Saturday? The tandem combined for 33 rebounds, with Cluff getting 10 offensive boards. If Purdue gets that level of production on the offensive glass again, it's going to be really difficult to beat.

For the Hawkeyes, they must get more players involved offensively than just Stirtz. If they can get Banks and Kael Combs involved the way they did in the first meeting, they'll have a shot to get a much-needed win over Wednesday's disappointing loss to Maryland.

