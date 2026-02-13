Why Matt Painter Called Purdue's Rematch vs. Iowa the 'Biggest Game of the Season'

Go ahead and set the binoculars back down on the side table. To fans, Purdue might find itself in a "trap game" situation in Saturday's rematch with Iowa, but Matt Painter is not worried about his team looking ahead.

The 13th-ranked Boilermakers are coming off a thrilling 80-77 overtime win over No. 7 Nebraska on Saturday. On Tuesday, Purdue begins a three-game homestand that features matchups against No. 2 Michigan, archrival Indiana, and No. 10 Michigan State.

For some teams, it might be easy to overlook the Hawkeyes on Saturday evening. But Painter is confident that experience and maturity will keep his team grounded heading into the rematch against Iowa.

"This is the biggest game of the season. When you get down here, your next game is always the biggest game of the year," Painter said. "Nobody is looking ahead to anybody else. But everybody is doing that. If you have the right locker room and the right staff, that's always happening."

When it comes to winning a Big Ten title, no opponent should be overlooked, especially one as talented as Iowa. The Hawkeyes gave the Boilermakers a run for their money back in January, with Purdue ultimately pulled through 79-72.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks to Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45). | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Braden Smith scored 16 points and dished out eight assists in Purdue's win. Iowa's Bennett Stirtz had a big night, too, scoring 19 points and dishing out four assists for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa sits at 18-6 on the season and is firmly in the NCAA Tournament picture right now. But the Hawkeyes are coming off a disappointing loss to a struggling Maryland team. They'll be searching for a big bounce-back win.

So, for both teams, Painter says Saturday's matchup is the most important game of the year. When the game ends, though, he said both must quickly turn the page to the next opponent.

"We're playing an NCAA Tournament team, they're going to have a sellout," Painter said. "This is the biggest game of the year for them, it's the biggest game of the year for us. After it's over with, then our next game is the biggest game. Their next game is the biggest game. It doesn't end. That [stuff] doesn't end in February. You have to be able to get back up on the horse and roll."

Purdue hopes to stay in Big Ten race

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Although the Boilermakers are going to need a little bit of help down the stretch, they were able to remain in the hunt for a Big Ten title with Saturday's win over Nebraska. Purdue is now 10-3 in conference play, sitting 2.5 games behind Michigan (13-1).

With three tallies in the loss column at this stage in the season, Purdue can't really afford to lose another game if it hopes to win a third conference championship in four seasons. That's why Saturday's game against the Hakweyes is so important.

A win for Purdue puts them at 11-3 and keeps it within striking distance of Michigan, especially with a game against the Wolverines scheduled for Feb. 17 at Mackey Arena. A loss essentially eliminates the Boilers from bringing another league title back to West Lafayette.

So, while Purdue may have an important three-game homestand coming up next week, it must take care of Iowa on the road first.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-IOWA: No. 13 Purdue travels to Iowa City for a rematch with the Hawkeyes. Television information, key stats, top players and plenty more for this Big Ten clash. CLICK HERE

BOILERS LAND IVY LEAGUE POTY: Purdue basketball bolstered its 2026-27 roster on Friday, landing a pledge from a former Ivy League Player of the Year. CLICK HERE