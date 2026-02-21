Five Thoughts From Purdue's 93-64 Win Over Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No.7 Purdue made a statement on Friday night in its home gym. It clobbered Indiana 93-64, one of its most dominant performances of the season.

Purdue had great contributions from its senior trio in the win, as Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer combined for 53 points. The Boilers also had 18 points from Omer Mayer, who came off the bench and gave the Boilermakers a huge spark.

Here are a few thoughts from Friday's blowout win for the Boilermakers.

The senior trio stepped up

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) drives. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Friday night was the last time Purdue's senior trio of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn had the opportunity to play Indiana — barring a matchup in the Big Ten Tournament next month. The three played like they wanted to make a statement, and did exactly that.

Kaufman-Renn scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, Smith finished with 15 points and eight assists, and Loyer scored 18 points and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor.

By the end of the first half, that senior group had 37 of Purdue's 46 points. You could tell that trio wanted this win in a big way.

Shut down Wilkerson in the first half

The game plan defensively for Purdue in the first meeting against Indiana was to force Lamar Wilkerson into tough shots. In the first half of Friday's game in Mackey Arena, Indiana's top scorer rarely even got the basketball.

Wilkerson, who had scored at least 24 points in each of his last five games, was held to just two points in the first 20 minutes of the game, both coming at the free throw line. He only took three shot attempts in the half, missing all of them.

The senior got into a little bit of a rhythm in the second half, but the game had already been decided by that point. He finished the game with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, but he was essentially a non-factor.

Intensity was high from the jump

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

When Purdue played Indiana at Assembly Hall, it didn't have the energy it needed to win a road game in the Big Ten. That was the thing that frustrated Matt Painter the most about the loss. That wasn't the case this time around.

From the opening jump, Purdue was locked in on both ends of the floor. It started with the defense, which ultimately led to offense. The Boilermakers jumped out to an early 10-3 lead and never looked back. They never allowed Indiana to get into a rhythm and kept the Hoosiers from making any big runs.

If Purdue plays with that same level of intensity, it's capable of beating anyone in the country.

Dominant in the post

Purdue may have only had 32 points in the paint, but it felt like tey controlled that area of the floor on the offensive end. Kaufman-Renn was obviously a huge part of that success, getting 20 points for the game and attacking the glass.

With Purdue able to get baskets inside, it forced Indiana's defense to collapse anytime the ball got down low. If Kaufman-Renn didn't like his matchup, he kicked it out to a wide-open shooter around the perimeter. And, as I'll highlight next, all those guys knocked down shots.

An unreal shooting night

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) shoots over Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue shot the lights out of the basketball on Friday night, hitting at a 64.7% clip from the floor and 55.6% from three-point range. It was one of the best shooting performances inside Mackey Arena in recent memory.

Perhaps the biggest story of the night — outside of Purdue's "Big 3" — was Mayer. The freshman guard came in and hit 6-of-8 shots from the floor and was 4-of-5 from three-point range. He ended the night with 18 points, helping Purdue to the blowout victory.

All season long, there's been curiosity about what this team could do offensively if everyone was shooting at a high level. It resulted in a 29-point win over Indiana on Friday.

The Boilermakers aren't going to have that type of success shooting the basketball very often, but they're more than capable of having another performance like this, considering the skill on the roster.

