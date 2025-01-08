Former Boilers: Oklahoma State's Brandon Newman Hits Career Milestone
A former Boilermaker has reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career. On Tuesday night, Oklahoma State's Brandon Newman hit the impressive mark in the Cowboys' 79-66 win over Kansas State. He spent four seasons at Purdue before transferring.
Newman came off the bench and scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds in Oklahoma State's victory on Tuesday night. That gave him 1,000 points across his college basketball career.
Through Oklahoma State's first 14 games this season, Newman is averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and is shooting 43.9% from the floor. The Cowboys are 9-5 on the year.
Newman spent four seasons at Purdue, arriving in the 2019-20 season. He redshirted his first season but played in 88 games with 30 starts over the next three years. The wing scored 551 points in three years with the Boilermakers and was a member of the 2022-23 squad that won a Big Ten regular season championship and a Big Ten Tournament title.
Following the 2022-23 campaign, Newman hit the transfer portal and spent one season at Western Kentucky. He scored 345 points with the Hilltoppers, helping guide the team to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2024.
At the end of the season, Western Kentucky coach Steve Lutz was named the next coach at Oklahoma State and Newman followed for his final season of eligibility.
Over the course of his college career, Newman is averaging 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Oklahoma State returns to action on Saturday, playing Utah at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN-Plus.
