Boilermakers Country

Former Purdue Assistant Basketball Coach Greg Gary Lands Job at Georgia Tech

Former Purdue assistant and Mercer head basketball coach Greg Gary has landed a new job at Georgia Tech. He was with the Boilermakers from 2011-19.

Dustin Schutte

Mercer Bears head coach Greg Gary reacts during a game
Mercer Bears head coach Greg Gary reacts during a game / Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former Purdue assistant and Mercer head coach Greg Gary has landed on his feet. Per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Gary has taken a job at Georgia Tech.

Per the report, Gary is joining Damon Stoudamire's Yellow Jackets staff as a quality control specialist. Stoudamire just completed his first season at Georgia Tech in 2023-24, with the team finishing the year with a 14-18 record.

Gary was the coach at Mercer for five seasons, leading the Bears from 2019-24. In that time, Mercer racked up an 81-79 record, which included a pair of winning seasons.

Gary was a longtime member of Matt Painter's staff at Purdue, serving as an assistant for the Boilermakers from 2011-19. He helped lead the program to two Big Ten regular season titles (2017, 2019) and six trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Gary was a member of the staff during the 2018-19 season when Purdue finished the year with a 26-10 record, which included a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilers won a BIg Ten regular season crown that year and reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

A native of Anderson, Ind., Gary has been in the coaching field sine 1993. He got his start at his alma mater, Tulane, where he was an assistant from 1993-97. After a one-year stop at McNeese State, he returned to Tulane as an assistant from 1998-2000.

Gary has also had stops at Miami (Fla.) (2000-04), South Florida (2004-07), and Duquesne (2007-08, 2010-11). He was also the head coach at Centenary for two seasons (2008-10).

Related stories on Purdue basketball

WILLIAMS-ADAMS CONSIDERING PURDUE: Sebastian Williams-Adams, one of the top-40 prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, is considering Purdue, as well as seven other schools. CLICK HERE

LANCE JONES HEADING OVERSEAS: Former Purdue guard Lance Jones has reached a contract agreement with Club Baloncesto Tizona in Spain. He was a member of the Boilers's Final Four squad. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte

DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Basketball