Former Purdue Assistant Basketball Coach Greg Gary Lands Job at Georgia Tech
Former Purdue assistant and Mercer head coach Greg Gary has landed on his feet. Per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Gary has taken a job at Georgia Tech.
Per the report, Gary is joining Damon Stoudamire's Yellow Jackets staff as a quality control specialist. Stoudamire just completed his first season at Georgia Tech in 2023-24, with the team finishing the year with a 14-18 record.
Gary was the coach at Mercer for five seasons, leading the Bears from 2019-24. In that time, Mercer racked up an 81-79 record, which included a pair of winning seasons.
Gary was a longtime member of Matt Painter's staff at Purdue, serving as an assistant for the Boilermakers from 2011-19. He helped lead the program to two Big Ten regular season titles (2017, 2019) and six trips to the NCAA Tournament.
Gary was a member of the staff during the 2018-19 season when Purdue finished the year with a 26-10 record, which included a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilers won a BIg Ten regular season crown that year and reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.
A native of Anderson, Ind., Gary has been in the coaching field sine 1993. He got his start at his alma mater, Tulane, where he was an assistant from 1993-97. After a one-year stop at McNeese State, he returned to Tulane as an assistant from 1998-2000.
Gary has also had stops at Miami (Fla.) (2000-04), South Florida (2004-07), and Duquesne (2007-08, 2010-11). He was also the head coach at Centenary for two seasons (2008-10).
