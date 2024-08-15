Purdue Basketball: Top-40 Prospect in 2025 Class Keeps Boilers in Top-8
Matt Painter and his staff have apparently made a strong impression on four-star power forward Sebastian Williams-Adams. The 6-foot-8 prospect in the 2025 class has narrowed his list of schools down to eight options, with Purdue firmly in the mix.
Williams-Adams trimmed his list of schools to eight in an interview with On3's Joe Tipton. Along with Purdue, the Houston, Texas product is considering Auburn, Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
According to 247Sports, Williams-Adams ranks as the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He received offers from 18 schools before cutting his list down to eight programs.
Williams-Adams is scheduled to take a visit to Purdue on Friday, Sept. 20.
Williams-Adams averaged a double-double as a junior at St. John's High School in Houston in 2023-24. He scored 21.1 points, grabbed 10.0 rebounds and dished out 4.4 assists per contest. He also averaged 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
Purdue currently does not have any commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. However, Painter and his staff did bring in a highly-touted 2024 class, which has Boilermaker fans excited about the upcoming season.
The Boilermakers' 2024 recruiting class consisted of five players: center Daniel Jacobsen (four-star), guard Gicarri Harris (four-star), forward/center Raleigh Burgess (three-star), guard CJ Cox (three-star) and guard Jack Benter (three-star). That class ranked 19th nationally, per 247Sports' Composite.
There's no real timetable on Williams-Adams decision, but with several visits scheduled in late September, it will probably take some time before he settles on a school.
Purdue finished last season with a 34-5 record and made its first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969.
