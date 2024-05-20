Former Purdue Guard Aaron Wheeler Joins Men of Mackey TBT Team

Boiler Nation! @_AaronWheeler_ has committed and he will be wearing the black and gold in his TBT debut!



➡️ ‘18-19 B10 Champion

➡️ '18-19 Elite 8 appearance

➡️ 31 3's, 17 blk, 21 stl as a freshman

➡️ '23-24 MVP in the Nike SBL

➡️ 17.0 ppg, 8.2 reb, 2.7 ast this season overseas pic.twitter.com/KJ86PH2Cnd