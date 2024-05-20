Former Purdue Guard Aaron Wheeler Joins Men of Mackey TBT Team
Former Purdue guard Aaron Wheeler has become the latest player to join the Men of Mackey for the 2024 TBT (The Basketball Tournament). The team's social media account announced the news on Monday morning.
"Boiler Nation! (Aaron Wheeler) has committed and he will be wearing the black and gold in his TBT debut!" Men of Mackey posted on X.
Wheeler is the fourth former Boilermaker to commit to playing in the summer tournament. Other players participating in this year's TBT include Sasha Stefanovic, David Jenkins Jr. and Kelsey Barlow.
Wheeler played for Matt Painter and the Boilermakers from 2017-21. After redshirting his first season, he appeared in 95 games over the next three years, including 14 starts. He averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during his time in West Lafayette.
Following the 2020-21 season, Wheeler entered the NCAA transfer portal and decided to finish his career at St. John's. He had the best statistical season of his college career, averaging 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a block per game. Wheeler started in 16 of 31 contests for the Red Storm.
This will be Wheeler's first time participating in the TBT.
TBT is a summer basketball event that features several former college basketball standouts. It's a single-elimination event — similar to the NCAA Tournament — with a $1 million, winner-take-all prize at stake.
Men of Mackey will start the TBT in the Butler Regional (Indianapolis) and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Games are scheduled to be played between July 19-23 for the regional. Both Indiana and Butler will also have alumni teams participating in this year's TBT event.