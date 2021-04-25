Former Purdue Center Emmanuel Dowuona Commits to Tennessee State

Former Purdue center Emmanuel Dowuona joins Aaron Wheeler as the second Boilermaker player to leave the team via the transfer portal. Dowuona committed to Tennessee State on Sunday after not seeing any playing time last season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball lost another player to the transfer portal Sunday. Former Purdue center Emmanuel Dowuona announced via Twitter he is transferring to Tennessee State. He spent the past three seasons with the program.

Dowuona didn't see any playing time last year due to a chest injury. He joins former Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler as the second player to leave the Boilermakers this offseason.

Wheeler entered his name in the transfer portal back on March 23 and has since committed to playing at St. John's.

Dowuona, a 6-foot-10 center, was a four-star recruit from Westwood Christian School in Miami, Florida. He averaged 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots during his senior year and announced his commitment to Purdue over offers from Tennessee, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Miami (Fla.) and others.

During his freshman season, Dowuona redshirted and maintained his four years of eligibility. He appeared in nine games in 2019-20, averaging 1.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.3 blocks in 3.4 minutes per game.

