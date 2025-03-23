Former Purdue Players Shout Out Boilers For Clinching Another Sweet 16 Appearance
For the sixth time in the last eight seasons, Purdue is heading to the Sweet 16. It's an accomplishment that not many other teams have achieved, and a lot of former Boilermakers are excited about the early success in the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Purdue defeated McNeese 76-62 in the second round of March Madness on Saturday, advancing to the Sweet 16. The Boilermakers also defeated High Point 75-63 in the first round.
After Saturday's victory, multiple former Purdue players took to social media to congratulate their team. Lance Jones, a key member of last year's Final Four squad, was one of the first to give a shoutout.
Vincent Edwards was excited about the performance Purdue had, jumping out to a big lead early and never relinquishing it.
Former Purdue defensive star and current Big Ten Network analyst Rapheal Davis gave serious praise to Trey Kaufman-Renn, who scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds against McNeese.
Two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey posted on his Instagram page to help his former team celebrate the accomplishment.
Yes, he's currently an assistant coach on staff, but PJ Thompson is also a former player. The Boilers' "offensive coordinator" decided to send a message out following Saturday's big win.
Even current Purdue football coach Barry Odom took to social media to praise the Boilers.
Purdue will now play a little bit closer to home. OK, actually, quite a bit closer to home, The fourth-seeded Boilermakers will play No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16, with the game played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The game will be played on Friday, March 28 and the Elite Eight game will be held on Sunday, March 30. A tipoff time and television information will be available Sunday evening.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
COX, HARRIS NOT SCARED OF MOMENT: The NCAA Tournament can be intimidating for any college basketball player. But Purdue freshmen CJ Cox and Gicarri Harris shed the jitters and made a big impact in the first two rounds of March Madness, punching a ticket to the Sweet 16. CLICK HERE
PURDUE PLAYING HOUSTON: No. 4 seed Purdue will play No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium next week. The Boilermakers and Cougars will square off on Friday. CLICK HERE
WHAT PAINTER SAID: Purdue defeated McNeese 76-62 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Here's everything coach Matt Painter said following the game. CLICK HERE
PURDUE GAME STORY: Purdue completely dominating McNeese early and cruised to a 76-62 victory in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Next up? The Midwest Regional in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE
BOILER BANTER: At times, Purdue has has relied heavily on its "Big Three" players. But in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the depth of the Boilers really shined. CLICK HERE
WHAT WADE SAID: Will Wade's dramatic two-year run at tiny McNeese came to an end on Saturday when his Cowboys lost to Purdue 76-62 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Here is the transcript from his postgame press conference, where he heaped praise on the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE