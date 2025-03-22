Boiler Banter: Purdue's Depth Instrumental in Sweet 16 Return
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — From the opening tipoff, Saturday's game felt a little different. Purdue was on a mission to get back to the Sweet 16 and prove it's a program filled with more talent than just Zach Edey. From the first possession until the final buzzer, the Boilermakers were as locked in as we've seen all season.
Yes, Purdue's "Big Three" of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer accounted for a majority of the damage in Saturday's 76-62 victory over McNeese in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The trio combined for 47 points when time expired on the scoreboard at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
What, exactly, was different about this game? Everyone got involved early.
By the first media timeout, Purdue already owned a 14-6 advantage on McNeese and all five starters had scored. Then, Myles Colvin and Camden Heide checked into the game and immediately got three-pointers to fall. Less than six minutes into the game, seven different players had scored.
That type of production hasn't always been available for Purdue. At times this season, the Boilers have had to rely too heavily on Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer. Sure, that's a pretty good trio to have on your sideline, but a deep run in March Madness was going to require others to provide support.
Freshman CJ Cox wasn't fazed by the magnitude of the game, scoring 11 points. Myles Colvin added eight points and six rebounds off the bench. Gicarri Harris dropped in a three-pointer and five boards of his own.
It was a total team effort on Saturday, with everyone — veterans and newcomers — contributing in a big way. Having that kind of performance made the win even sweeter.
"I'm very proud. I'm proud that the older guys get to experience this without (Zach Edey), one of the best players in college basketball history. They had something to prove," Kaufman-Renn said. "But also the new guys on our team, whether it be the new people on our team in their roles or some of the older guys that are getting more of an opportunity now. I'm just proud of our team."
During the offseason, Purdue was heralded as a team that could thrive because of its depth. Even though it lost Edey, Mason Gillis and Lance Jones, the Boilermakers returned three starters from last year's squad, as well as three role players in Caleb Furst, Heide and Colvin. Plus, Matt Painter and his staff assembled a recruiting class of ready-to-play freshman that have filled critical spots.
Saturday — really, the entire weekend — the depth of Purdue's roster shined. It overpowered High Point in the first game of the NCAA Tournament and demoralized McNeese with a trip to the Sweet 16 hanging in the balance.
Purdue still has a lot of work left to do in order to make another Final Four run. And while their two victories came over a pair of mid-major programs, the Boilers have assembled their own blueprint to win games in March.
It takes everyone to win in the NCAA Tournament. So far, everyone is pitching in for Purdue.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE GAME STORY: Purdue completely dominating McNeese early and cruised to a 76-62 victory in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Next up? The Midwest Regional in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE
SWEET 16 TICKETS: For the eighth time under coach Matt Painter, Purdue has advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's where fans can purchase tickets. CLICK HERE
PURDUE-MCNEESE LIVE BLOG: No. 4 seed Purdue plays No. 12 seed McNeese in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Follow along as we provide updates throughout the game. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-MCNEESE: No. 4 seed Purdue will play No. 12 seed McNeese with a trip to the Sweet 16 at stake. Television and radio information, top players, key stats and more. CLICK HERE