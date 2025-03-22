Here's What McNeese Coach Will Wade Said About Loss to Purdue in NCAA Tournament
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — McNeese's dream season and two-year run with coach Will Wade came to an end on Saturday when the No. 12 seeded Cowboys lost to No. 4 Purdue 76-62 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
They finished 28-7 on the season, suffering just their second loss since Dec. 14. Wade, who rejuvenated his controversial career at the Lake Charles, La., school, finished his time there with a 58-11 record. He is moving on the N.C. State on a new six-year deal.
Wade was complimetary of Purdue and coach Matt Painter during his postgame press conference. Here is the full transcript.
MODERATOR: "Thank you for joining us. Your thoughts on today's game?''
WILL WADE: "Yeah, Purdue was more aggressive from the start. We couldn't get stops. They had us spread out. We were switching too low and they made us pay for it. We weren't as crisp as we were on Thursday from the start of the game and they had a lot to do with that. They were more aggressive and they out-rebounded us. That's why they shot a lot more free throws than we did. They were tougher and more aggressive than we were and we thought we were on Thursday. We couldn't carry that over.
"We couldn't fill our tanks back up quick enough to bring that again. They're a great team, really well-coached, great players. Smith is great. I thought we did a good job in the second half kind of speeding him up. They shot it well from three. All the things you need to make an upset, we didn't do. We didn't make enough free throws or threes. We were able to survive that the other day. Couldn't overcome it today but proud of our guys, proud of our season. Proud of everybody.''
MODERATOR: "Appreciate your time. Thank you very much. You guys can head back to the locker room. Questions for Coach Wade?''
QUESTION. "On a personal note, before you got to McNeese, were you a believer in second chances? And now having gotten one and succeeding in it, what does that feel like for you?''
WILL WADE: "Yeah, I'm a believer in second chances. A lot of people in our program are second chances... myself, the players. That's kind of why we're close. We got a lot of stuff that bonds us together and so I'm a big believer in it and hopefully we did right by the people who gave us a second chance.''
QUESTION. "Obviously very emotional walking off the court and right now as well. Just talk about these past two years and this season and this week.''
WILL WADE: "I mean, incredible. (Tearfully) Today's tough. We went 40-2 in the league. I don't care what league you are in, that's hard to do. 58-11 in two years. That's these guys. To be able to win a game, it just took so much out of us. We didn't have the pop today. I'm not making excuses. Purdue had a lot of pop and they played us well. Just to see our guys come together, see our guys represent our school, represent our area so well. It's just been phenomenal but it's just been, I mean, 40-2 in the league is tough to do. Never lost a home game in the league. Great fans. Most of the time you lose a tournament, fans are ready to fire you. Our people were — lobbed us. Awesome.''
QUESTION. "Will, what are the next steps with North Carolina State?''
WILL WADE: "I'll worry about that tomorrow. Look, I'm an honest guy but today I want to put a bow on everything with McNeese if we can. That'll be up to whatever else happens. Now I want to worry about McNeese. Not to try to give out a canned answer, Pat, but this is about our players and McNeese now. We're not flying back until tomorrow morning. We'll enjoy this here and when we get back, we'll figure out next steps.
"But I do want to say whatever happens, our program at McNeese is in great shape. We have tremendous leadership. We're not dumb. We have a plan to keep this program rolling, whoever is at the helm, and this program is going to keep moving in the right direction. This program is going to keep winning and I really believe we're just getting started.''
QUESTION. "Coach, we talked a lot about this place and how much has the town meant to you, not the basketball but the town. How much will you always be a part of the basketball program?''
WILL WADE: "Well, hopefully I'll be part of the program. You know, the town, everybody, just incredible. Incredible. I think I needed somewhere that was going to embrace me and the town needed somebody to embrace them. It just worked. I can't explain how. I guess the winning helps, but it worked. Just unforgettable. The town embraced our players. Most of you guys haven't been there, but our players are all over billboards all over town. It's like a little NBA team in our town. It's crazy how the town has embraced our guys and it's changed our university.
"It's going to change our university. It's changed it already. It's going to continue to do that but the program, we have great leadership. The program is in good hands. It's going to keep moving forward and hopefully when they remember us, we're the people who kind of got it kick started. When you think about it, we were one of the 30 worst teams in the country and we're in the round of 32. Pretty good job by a lot of people to do that in two years. Most importantly, our players.''
QUESTION. "If you could, just talk about specifically Christian Shumate and Javohn Garcia, what they mean to you personally and to the McNeese State program.''
WILL WADE: "It's hard to have perspective on that. Shu was here four years through the lowest of the lows and the highest of the highs. Just incredible. He believed in us and came back. It's not like we -- he believed in us and came back and Garcia has been so steady for the two years with us and hopefully he's going to get a third. We have to look at how the ruling works with the JUCO stuff. I believe he's in line for another year. I'm hopeful he's in line for another year but we have to look at all that and help him.
"Shu is everything you want. He transferred in from Tulsa after his freshman year but how many kids stay at the same school for four years now? That's a rare deal. Him and Garcia and Parker came in on the second year, but him and Garcia believed in us when there wasn't a whole lot to believe in. We were selling a vision that this is what we can do. This is what we can be, but if you listen to us and you didn't know us, you think, yeah, those guys are morons. Like all y'all thought when I said we were going to win 23 games. (Inaudible) is here today. He tapped me on the shoulder and said you realize you're McNeese now after I said that in the press conference.
"Garcia and Shumate, they believed in us when there was no proof in concept. It was easier for some of the other guys to jump on board but there was no proof of concept when they jumped on board and believed in us, so just forever appreciative of those guys and I think our community is certainly appreciative of them as well.''
MODERATOR: "Coach, thanks for your candor. Congrats on a great year.''
Related stories on Purdue-McNeese
- PURDUE-McNEESE GAME STORY: Purdue completely dominating McNeese early and cruised to a 76-62 victory in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Next up? The Midwest Regional in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO BUY REGIONAL TICKETS: For the eighth time under coach Matt Painter, Purdue has advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's where fans can purchase tickets for next weekend's games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE
- DUSTIN SCHUTTE COLUMN: At times this season, Purdue has has relied heavily on its "Big Three" players. But in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the depth of the Boilers really shined. It led to two easy wins. Here is Dustin's ''Boiler Banter'' column live from Providence. CLICK HERE
- WATCH WILL WADE GET T'd UP: Upset with how calls were falling in the second half, McNeese coach Will Wade and player Christian Shumate were hit with technical fouls vs. Purdue. CLICK HERE
- LIVE BLOG: Relive all the play-by-play from the game in Dustin Schutte's live blog straight from press row in Providence. CLICK HERE