Former Purdue Star Zach Edey Named Finalist for ESPY Award
Zach Edey has the chance to add another signature award to his collection. The former Purdue center and two-time National Player of the Year was named a finalist for the ESPY for Best College Athlete, Men's Sports.
Edey is the only men's basketball player in the conversation. He is competing against Jayden Daniels (LSU football), Ousmane Sylla (Clemson soccer) and Pat Kavanagh (Notre Dame lacrosse).
Edey has racked up dozens of awards and honors over the past two seasons. He's a two-time National Player of the Year, two-time Big Ten Player of the Year and two-time Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year. This past season, he led Purdue to a 34-5 record, a Big Ten regular season championship and a trip to the National Championship Game.
During his senior campaign for the Boilermakers, Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game. He became Purdue's all-time leader in scoring and rebounding.
Edey ended his career in West Lafayette with 2,516 points and 1,321 rebounds. He was a two-time All-American at Purdue and his name and jersey number are hanging in the rafters at Mackey Arena.
Following a tremendous college career at Purdue, Edey was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Monday night, Edey played in his first NBA Summer League game, putting up a double-double as the Grizzlies took on the Utah Jazz. He finished the night with 14 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.
Edey doesn't need an ESPY to validate his 2023-24 season with the Boilermakers, but he's certainly deserving of the honor.
