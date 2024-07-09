Highlights From Zach Edey's Double-Double Performance in NBA Summer League Debut
Zach Edey made quite the impression in his NBA Summer League debut on Monday night. The former Purdue superstar shined bright in his first game with the Memphis Grizzlies, ending the evening with a double-double.
Memphis played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City Summer League action on Monday. Edey scored 14 points, collected 15 rebounds and blocked four shots in his first game wearing an NBA uniform. He also converted a game-tying tip-in with 0.2 seconds remaining to send the contest to overtime.
Unfortunately, Edey's efforts weren't quite enough, with Utah defeating Memphis 97-95.
Still, it was a truly impressive performance for the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Here's a look at some of Edey's best highlights from Monday night.
Edey's big blocks
It didn't take long for Edey to make an impact in Monday night's Summer League game. The 7-foot-4 rookie blocked a shot by Keyonte George just one minute into the first quarter.
Edey finished his first Summer League game with four blocks, including this clutch stop with the game knotted at 93-93 in overtime.
In his final season at Purdue, Edey averaged 2.2 blocks per game. He wasn't nearly as aggressive as he could've been on that side of the floor last year because the Boilermakers needed their star to stay out of foul trouble.
With a green light to attack more shots, Edey could make big strides as an NBA shot blocker in the NBA.
Big man runs the floor
One of the questions about Edey's transition from college to the NBA was in regards to his ability to run the floor. It was only one game, but he seemed to provide an answer Monday night.
Multiple times, Edey showed a great ability to move in transition, getting a few easy buckets at the rim.
Edey was such a menace on the low block throughout his college career. We rarely got to see him move up and down the court in transition. It probably won't be the strongest aspect of his game at the next level, but he's more than capable of running the floor.
The poster dunk and the tip-in
Jazz center Walker Kessler had a forgettable moment during Monday's game. After Kessler blocked Edey's shot at the rim, the 7-foot-4 center grabbed the basketball and slammed it in over Kessler.
Edey's big slam drew plenty of attention on social media.
That dunk might've been the best highlight of the night for Edey, but it wasn't his last. With 0.8 seconds remaining and the Grizzlies trailing by two points, Memphis' Jake LaRavia purposely missed his second free throw attempt in an attempt to get a tip-in.
Edey beat his man off the block, tipped the ball in with 0.2 seconds remaining and sent the game to overtime. It was a play that worked to perfection.
Even though the Grizzlies didn't get the win, there's a lot to be excited about regarding Edey's game. Having a double-double in the NBA is no easy task, even in Summer League.
Edey and the Grizzlies are back in action on Tuesday, July 9 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.