Former Boilers: Abbey Ellis Named WNBL 2024-25 Breakout Player of the Year
Former Purdue women's basketball guard Abbey Ellis has enjoyed a lot of success in her first season in the WNBL's Townsville Fire. On Monday, the former Boilermaker was named the 2024-25 Breakout Player of the Year in the Australian basketball league.
This season, Ellis has averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game for Townsville. She's shooting 40.6% from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range.
As a result of Ellis' first-year success, the Fire are one of four teams competing for a WNBL championship over the next few weeks. The four teams that have locked up spots in the playoffs include the Townsville Fire, Bendigo Spirit, Perth Lynx and Sydney Flames.
The WNBL is an Australian women's basketball league that consists of eight teams. In July 2024, Ellis signed to play with the Fire.
Ellis spent two seasons at Cal Poly before transferring to Purdue ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. In her three years in West Lafayette, she averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
In her three seasons at Purdue, she helped guide the Boilermakers to two WNIT appearances and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Ellis ended her college career scoring 2,000 points, grabbing 561 rebounds, dishing out 358 assists and recording 203 steals.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
BOILERS BEAT NORTHWESTERN: Four different Boilermakers reached double figures, leading Purdue to a 75-60 win over Northwestern on Wednesday. It was a huge win for the Boilers' Big Ten Tournament hopes. CLICK HERE
PURDUE HEADING TO CANCUN IN 2025: The Purdue women's basketball team announced that it will participate in the 2025 Cancun Challenge, along with TCU, N.C. State, UAB and San Francisco. CLICK HERE