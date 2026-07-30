4 Boilers Who Improved Their Stock Most During Purdue's Trip to Canada

With four starters departing from Purdue's 2025-26 team, the program's trip to Canada provided an opportunity for returners and newcomers to prove themselves in a competitive environment. A handful of guys took advantage and really helped their stock heading into a new season.

The Boilermakers went 4-0, playing those games in a five-day stretch. Who helped their stock the most while in Canada? Here are the four players that really stood out.

Antione West Jr.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) practices. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you're looking for the Most Valuable Player of Purdue's trip to Canada, West is the top candidate. He was a consistent scorer on the offensive end and frequently forced turnovers with his on-ball defensive effort. He was a problem for opponents in all four games.

During last season, Braden Smith said West would be Purdue's leading scorer in the 2026-27 season. Associate head coach P.J. Thompson said he was the team's best on-ball defender. After watching the redshirt freshman in four games, he lived up to the high praise.

West scored in double figures in three of Purdue's four games. He was able to drive to the basket, get to his pull-up jumper and knock down shots from the perimeter. Defensively, he recorded (approximately) 15 steals and was responsible for forcing teams into several turnovers. He was relentless when he was on the floor.

West isn't just a player who can make an impact after redshirting last season; he could be a starter and one of the most important pieces to the Boilers' success this upcoming year.

Gicarri Harris

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) celebrates a 3-pointer. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harris looked like a completely different player on this trip. Alongside West, he did an excellent job defensively and was directing traffic, helping guys get into the best position. He has improved as an off-ball defender, which isn't an easy thing to master.

Offensively, Harris was more decisive with the basketball in his hands. He hit a pair of clutch threes late in Purdue's 82-66 win over Trinity Western University. He showed no hesitation when taking the ball to the basket, trying to finish at the rim or draw contact.

There were some issues with finishing at the bucket, but he can develop more consistency in that regard. He also scored in double figures three times in four games for the Boilermakers.

Harris has come off the bench for the better part of two years since arriving in West Lafayette. The way he played in Canada, though, he has a legitimate case to be a starter.

Luke Ertel

Mt. Vernon Luke Ertel (12) at the free throw line. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This was our first glimpse of Indiana's Mr. Basketball in a Purdue uniform. Ertel showed why he was such a highly-regarded prospect coming out of Mt. Vernon and showed the potential to be a major piece of the Boilermakers' rotation this year.

Ertel likes to push the tempo and get the ball moving. He is a pass-first point guard who was excellent in transition. He makes quick decisions and gets the ball into the hands of guys who can make shots.

What was most impressive about Ertel was his ability to rebound for his position. He pulled down 11 total rebounds in Purdue's last two games. When he grabs those boards, it allows the Boilers to run and try to get quick baskets while the defense is scrambling.

Ertel still makes rookie mistakes and must learn to play on two feet. Whether he's a starter or the backup to Omer Mayer, he's going to be part of Purdue's rotation as a true freshman.

Jacob Webber

Scottsdale Christian Academy player Jacob Webber (3). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Webber bookended the trip to Canada with a pair of great performances. He scored 11 points in his debut in a Purdue uniform in the 102-63 victory over the Vancouver Selects. The freshman really showed his shooting ability in the finale against the University of Fraser Valley, scoring 21 points and going 6-of-7 from deep.

Matt Painter spoke highly of Webber's catch-and-shoot ability when he signed with the Boilermakers in the winter. During this trip, we saw exactly what he was talking about. However, Webber was inconsistent behind the arc, especially in the middle games against Trinity Western and Calgary.

There's always room for a sharpshooter to earn playing time, but Webber will probably need to make some progress on the defensive end to see significant minutes. He has plenty of time to hone those skills.

How much Webber will play is a big question mark, but he has the shot-making ability to carve out a role for himself early in his Purdue career.

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