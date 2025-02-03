FOX College Basketball Broadcaster Bumps Purdue Into Top-5 of Rankings
After a thrilling 81-76 win over Indiana on Friday, FOX college basketball broadcaster John Fanta believes Purdue is one of the top-five teams in the country. He has ranked the Boilermakers No. 5 in his personal top-25 as we enter the month of February.
Purdue improved to 17-5 overall and 9-2 in the Big Ten with the win over Indiana on Friday. In the Associated Press poll last week, the Boilers were ranked as the No. 10 team.
The Boilers got tremendous contributions from Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn on Friday. Smith ended the game with 24 points, seven assists and six steals. Kaufman-Renn scored 23 points, which included a game-winning bucket with 11 seconds to play.
With the win, Purdue ended January with an 8-1 record. The only loss was to Ohio State, surrendering a 16-point lead at Mackey Arena.
Here's a look at Fanta's top-25 as the calendar turns to February:
- Auburn Tigers
- Duke Blue Devils
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Houston Cougars
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Missouri Tigers
- Florida Gators
- St. John's Red Storm
- Michigan State Spartans
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Memphis Tigers
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Arizona Wildcats
- Clemson Tigers
- Kansas Jayhawks
- UConn Huskies
- Maryland Terrapins
- St. Mary's Gaels
- Michigan Wolverines
- Creighton Bluejays
- Illinois Fighting Illini
In addition to climbing in the rankings, Purdue has also worked its way into the No. 2 spot in the Big Ten standings. The Boilermakers trail Michigan State by a half game currently, as the Spartans sit atop the conference.
Purdue has two games upcoming this week, traveling to play Iowa and Tuesday and hosting USC on Friday.
