Purdue Guard Braden Smith Makes College Basketball History With Impressive January
The legend of Braden Smith continues to grow in West Lafayette. Following Friday night's 81-76 win over Indiana, the junior guard for Purdue closed out the month of January with an historic college basketball stat line.
After the win over Indiana, Smith finished the month with 158 points, 82 assists and 28 steals. He is the only college basketball player — men's or women's — to finish a calendar month with those numbers this century, according to OptaSTATS.
Smith was impressive in Friday's victory, scoring 24 points, dishing out seven assists and recording six steals.
Smith's success on the court has been a huge reason for Purdue's big month. The Boilers ended January with an 8-1 record, with the lone loss coming to Ohio State. The junior guard ended the month averaging 17.6 points, 9.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game. He's also averaged 4.5 rebounds per game for the month.
Before the start of the 2024-25 campaign, Smith was selected as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. He's been playing at an incredibly high level and has a legitimate chance to bring the conference's Player of the Year crown back to West Lafayette for a third consecutive year.
Zach Edey was the Big Ten Player of the Year the previous two seasons.
For the year, Smith is averaging 15.8 points, 8.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. He's also shooting 44% from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range.
Purdue is currently 17-5 on the year and 9-2 in league play. The Boilermakers are just a half-game out of first place in the Big Ten standings, behind only Michigan State (9-1 Big Ten).
