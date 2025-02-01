Matt Painter on Raleigh Burgess' Technical Foul vs. Indiana: 'I Still Don't Know'
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The intensity of the Purdue-Indiana rivalry was on full display Friday night, and it got the best of Boilermaker freshman Raleigh Burgess. The forward picked up a technical foul after getting into the face of Hoosiers senior Anthony Leal.
After a Braden Smith steal, Purdue got the ball to Gicarri Harris for a potential fastbreak bucket. Leal fouled the freshman Purdue guard to avoid giving up an easy layup. After the play, Burgess got into Leal's face and the two began chirping.
Burgess was assessed a technical foul, resulting in two made free throws by Luke Goode.
Following the game, Purdue coach Matt Painter was asked about the situation. He admitted that he really didn't get a good explanation about what unfolded.
"I still don't know what happened," Painter said. "They said he just kept talking. I said, 'Oh, he's one of the nicest kids I've ever coached.' It doesn't mean nice people (don't) say things that are inappropriate during a game, but they said he just kept staying with it.
"You have to trust their judgment, which, we all struggle with."
Things never really escalated after that, which could have been the reasoning behind the technical foul. Still, it was an intense moment between the rivals that got fans fired up.
Friday's game was a back-and-forth affair with Purdue taking a 77-76 lead on a Trey Kaufman-Renn basket with 11 seconds left. The Boilermakers secured an 81-76 victory over the Hoosiers, making it a third straight win over their biggest rival.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
WHAT PAINTER SAID: Purdue escaped Friday night with an 81-76 win over rival Indiana. Here's everything Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said after the win over the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
PURDUE PASSES IU ON WINS LIST: Not only did Purdue pick up a rivalry win over Indiana on Friday, the Boilermakers surpassed the Hoosiers on college basketball's all-time wins leaderboard. CLICK HERE
KAUFMAN-RENN PROVES INVALUABLE: Trey Kaufman-Renn hit the game-winning shot, but his value in Purdue's win over Indiana extended much further than the final 15 seconds on Friday night. CLICK HERE
KAUFMAN-RENN HITS GAME WINNER: Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn had the most important play of the game, hitting a floater with 11 seconds left to give the Boilermakers a late lead. CLICK HERE