How All 5 Former Boilermakers Performed in Their Season Openers at With New Teams

Now that the college basketball season is underway, all five former Purdue who transferred out have played their first game of the 2026-27 season. How did each of those guys perform?

The five ex-Boilers playing college basketball elsewhere include Trey Kaufman-Renn (Kansas), Will Berg (Wichita State), Camden Heide (South Carolina), Myles Colvin (Cincinnati) and Aaron Fine (Ball State). Let's take a look at how each of those guys played in their season openers.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (9) shoots the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was odd to see Kaufman-Renn in a Kansas uniform after sporting the black and gold for the past five seasons. The former All-American came off the bench and scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists in the Jayhawks' 95-65 victory over Fordham to open its college basketball season.

Kaufman-Renn logged 23 minutes and connected on 4 of 5 shots from the field. He also made his only three-point attempt of the contest. It will be interesting to see if he works his way into the starting lineup in the coming weeks.

Will Berg, Wichita State

Feb 26, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Wichita State Shockers center Will Berg (44) guards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No former Boiler had a better night than Berg, who was dominant in Wichita State's 79-67 victory over Cal State Northridge. Last year's AAC Sixth Man of the Year, the 7-foot center ended the game with 26 points and 16 rebounds in 28 minutes on the floor. He was 11-of-16 from the floor and also wiped away two shots on the defensive end.

Last year, Berg averaged 8.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game off the bench. I don't expect him to have a double-double every night, but he already looks like a player who has made tremendous improvement.

Camden Heide, South Carolina

Nov 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Camden Heide (23) drives to the basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heide is in his first season at South Carolina after transferring from Texas. He earned a starting job with the Gamecocks and put up 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field. He also pulled down a pair of rebounds, helping Carolina to an 81-55 opening win over Stetson.

At Texas, Heide was a regular starter but averaged 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest. Will he be more effective in Columbia? His athleticism and ability to stretch the floor should be a benefit for the Gamecocks this year.

Myles Colvin, Cincinnati

Nov 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; American guard Dean Hogans battles for space against Cincinnati guard Myles Colvin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another former Purdue player earned a starting job at his new school. This is Colvin's first year at Cincinnati after playing at Wake Forest last year. In his debut with the Bearcats, the ex-Boiler scored just three points, but collected seven boards. Cincinnati enjoyed a 79-53 win over American to start the year 1-0.

Colvin had some big games for Wake Forest last year, but he wasn't the most consistent player on the floor. He also came off the bench for the Demon Deacons most nights. Will he be a permanent starter at Cincinnati? Will that help his consistency?

Aaron Fine, Ball State

Purdue Boilermakers guard Aaron Fine (6) drives to the basket. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fine was the only player from Purdue's 2025-26 squad to transfer out. He found a home in Muncie and made his first career start for the Cardinals earlier this week. The guard struggled in his first start, and Ball State dropped a 67-55 decision to Georgia Southern.

In the opener, Fine was held scoreless on just two shot attempts. He did have two assists and a rebound in the game. Even though he struggled, it was nice to see the former Boiler get some meaningful minutes at his new home.

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