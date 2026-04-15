How Does Aaron Fine's Departure Impact Purdue Basketball?

Aaron Fine has found a new school to call home. On Wednesday, the former Purdue guard announced his commitment to Ball State, where he'll have three years of eligibility to use.

Fine was a redshirt freshman at Purdue who appeared in nine games during the 2025-26 season. He scored 11 points and dished out three assists on the year, logging a total of 23 minutes.

The 6-foot-2 guard is the only member of Purdue's 2025-26 roster to enter the transfer portal during the offseason. What does his departure mean for the Boilermakers, and for his career?

Purdue loses a quality scout-team guard

Purdue Boilermakers guard Aaron Fine defends forward Camden Heide (23) during practice. | Alex Martin / Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fine may not have seen much time on the floor on game day, but that doesn't mean he wasn't an important piece to Purdue's success over the last two seasons. He was an excellent guard on the scout team, often charged with making life difficult for superstar point guard Braden Smith.

On the scout team, Fine was a bulldog defensively. He never backed down from anyone he was tasked with guarding, providing a lot of energy and aggressiveness on the practice floor. Without question, he helped make Purdue a better offensive team through his defensive tenacity.

Additionally, Fine also had great ball-handling skills and could get to the basket as a point guard. But because the Boilermakers have so much skill and depth at the guard positions, his talent probably wouldn't translate to more playing time in West Lafayette.

Opens up a roster spot for the 2026-27 season

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts to a play. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With Fine departing, it opens up a roster spot that Matt Painter could fill with a player out of the transfer portal, if necessary. The Boilermakers could add a player who they believe could jump in and immediately help out the program.

Where would Purdue look? Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Boilermakers have a pair of 7-footers with Daniel Jacobsen and incoming center Sinan Huan at the five. They could look to add another prospect at that position. Or, Painter and his staff could search for someone who could play the four, potentially competing for time with Raleigh Burgess and Caden Pierce.

Obviously, Purdue doesn't have to fill that vacancy and is in a great situation with 10 scholarship players returning from the 2025-26 campaign. Fine's departure does allow the Boilers some flexibility to be a little more aggressive in the transfer portal if they choose.

Fine can carve out a role at Ball State

Purdue Boilermakers guard Aaron Fine (6) is defended by guard C.J. Cox (0). | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How does Fine's transfer impact him? It may result in a lot more playing time for Ball State. He has the opportunity to earn a starting job at some point in his career.

Fine's limited playing time at Purdue is a result of the Boilermakers having several outstanding guards on the roster. Now, the redshirt sophomore will have an opportunity to carve out a spot for himself with a program enduring some changes.

Remember, Fine was an Indiana All-Star selection as a senior at Noblesville High School and scored more than 1,000 points at the prep level. He also has good vision and can defend at a high level. With three years of eligibility remaining, there's a strong chance that Fine earns a lot of playing time in Muncie.

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