Where 4 Former Boilermakers Are Playing College Basketball in 2026-27

When the 2026-27 college basketball season tips off, four former Boilermakers will be playing for teams other than Purdue. Aaron Fine is the only player who left the program following the 2025-26 season, but Will Berg, Myles Colvin and Camden Heide all departed after the 2024-25 campaign.

All four have found homes for the upcoming season, and Purdue Boilermakers On SI will continue to monitor their play throughout the season. Here's a look at where each of those four guys will be playing this year.

Aaron Fine, Ball State

Purdue Boilermakers guard Aaron Fine (6) passes the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fine was the only player from Purdue's 2025-26 roster who decided to transfer at the end of the season. His decision made sense, as he was unlikely to play because of a crowded backcourt. The Noblesville native found a home at Ball State and will actually return to Mackey Arena on Oct. 18 when the Cardinals visit for an exhibition game against the Boilers.

Before transferring to Ball State, Fine spent two seasons at Purdue. He redshirted during the 2024-25 season and appeared in nine games last year. He scored 11 points and dished out three assists in 23 total minutes of action.

Will Berg, Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers center Will Berg (44) dunks the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first season outside of West Lafayette, Berg thrived. He was named the American Conference's Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 8.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game at Wichita State. The 7-footer also posted a team-high seven double-doubles in his first season with the Shockers. It was clearly a move that benefited Berg.

Berg played at Purdue from 2022-25, redshirting as a freshmen then seeing limited playing time the next two years. During his time in West Lafayette, Berg totaled 77 points and 55 rebounds while appearing in 36 games and making three starts. After a strong year at Wichita State in 2025-26, he decided to return to the program for his senior season.

Myles Colvin, Cincinnati

Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) shoots a free throw. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colvin decided to enter the transfer portal after a solid campaign at Wake Forest last year. The former Boilermaker averaged 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest in 35 games for the Demon Deacons. He scored in double figures in 21 games last season, which included a pair of 30-point performances. Colvin entered the transfer portal and found a new home at Cincinnati, where he's expected to be an impact player.

Before entering the transfer portal following the 2024-25 season, Colvin was a role player for the Boilermakers. He played in 67 career games during two years at Purdue. He had a bigger role as a sophomore, averaging 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Camden Heide, South Carolina

Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) rebounds the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After spending one season at Texas, Heide hit the transfer portal after the 2025-26 season and found a home at a new SEC school: South Carolina. Ironically, Heide's final game at Texas came against Purdue, as the Boilers defeated the Longhorns in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Heide fouled out of that game, finishing with three points and five rebounds.

Heide seems like a good fit at South Carolina and should see plenty of playing time. In his lone season at Texas, he averaged 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He was a three-year player at Purdue, though he redshirted during the 2022-23 season. In the 2024-25 season with the Boilers, he averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

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