How Close is Fletcher Loyer to Becoming Purdue's Career Three-Point Leader?

Ever since stepping on campus in 2022, Fletcher Loyer has been a weapon behind the three-point line. Now in his senior season at Purdue, the sharp-shooting guard is closing in on the program's all-time three-point record. How close is he to etching his name in Boilermaker history?

Following Saturday's win over Penn State, Loyer now sits at 240 made three-pointers in his Purdue career. He is currently fifth in program history, but still has an opportunity to break Carsen Edwards' record of 281 made triples by the time the season ends.

Loyer is just 11 three-pointers away from overtaking Dakota Mathias (250) for second on the list. Once he passes that mark, he'll be zeroing in on the record Edwards set in the late 2010s.

Purdue 3-point leaders Attempts made 1. Carsen Edwards 281 2. Dakota Mathias 250 3. E'Twaun Moore 243 4. Jaraan Cornell 242 5. Fletcher Loyer 240

There's a great chance that Loyer climbs as high as number three this week, when the Boilermakers host Iowa at Mackey Arena. He needs just three triples to pass Jaraan Cornell and tie E'Twaun Moore for third on the list. Four made three-pointers would put him alone at third on the list.

Loyer has made 43 shots from long range this season, shooting at a 39.8% clip. Last season, he made a career-high 75 three-pointers. He is currently averaging 14.0 points per game.

How can Loyer break the record?

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) shoots the ball | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Loyer needs 42 more three-pointers to pass Edwards as the program's all-time leader in made triples. With 15 regular-season games remaining, the senior would need to average 2.8 made three-pointers for the rest of the year to break the record before the postseason.

He's actually on a pretty good pace, as he's currently averaging 2.7 made three-pointers per game this season. It's the highest average of his career. During the 2024-25 campaign, the guard averaged 2.1 threes per contest.

If you assume Purdue will play in at least one Big Ten Tournament game and one NCAA Tournament game, that needed average drops to 2.5 made threes per game. The Boilermakers could have as many as 25 games remaining (four Big Ten Tournament and six NCAA Tournament).

Here's how many makes Loyer would need to average per game:

Number of games Loyer's average to break record 15 2.8 16 2.625 17 2.47 18 2.33 19 2.21 20 2.1 21 2.0 22 1.91 23 1.83 24 1.75 25 1.68

Loyer has already scored 1,500 career points and has been a member of two Big Ten championship teams, and helped lead Purdue to the National Championship Game. His legacy is secured in West Lafayette.

But leaving the program as the all-time leader in made three-pointers would be an impressive individual accomplishment. Will he break the record by the time his career ends?

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

CLUFF EXACTLY WHAT PURDUE NEEDED: Oscar Cluff scored 23 points in Purdue's win over Penn State, but it was his effort on the glass that continues to make a difference for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

SMITH CAN STILL SCORE: Braden Smith went off for 26 points and 14 assists against Penn State. He doesn't want anyone to forget that he's still capable of scoring at a high level. CLICK HERE