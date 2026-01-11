Braden Smith Doesn't Want You to Forget He Can Still Score

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For a second straight game, Braden Smith filled up baskets inside Mackey Arena. Saturday, the senior guard scored a game-high 26 points and dished out 14 rebounds, leading No. 5 Purdue to a 93-85 win over Penn State.

Just a few days earlier, against Washington, Smith had a similar performance. He scored 23 points and had seven assists in an 81-73 victory. Yes, the star point guard might be most well known for his ability to pass, but he hasn't forgotten how to put the basketball in the hoop.

"Did y'all forget I can score? I get a lot of questions these days about why I make shots," Smith said after being asked about his performance. "I still know how to score, even though I pass a lot. I have a team around me that supports me and has confidence in me to go out and make plays and score the basketball, or pass them the ball, and I have trust in them to make their shots. I just play, and whatever the defense gives me is what I take."

Smith's ability to score is what makes him such a tough cover. He's averaging a team-high 14.1 points per game this season an has eclipsed the 20-point mark four times this season, which included a 29-point outing against Alabama in November.

What has been even more impressive has been Smith's efficiency. He shot 61.1% from the floor and was 4-of-8 from three in the win over Penn State. Against Washington, his field goal percentage was at 66.7, and he was 1-of-2 from distance.

On Saturday, Smith came out ready to shoot the basketball. He had a quick 10 points before anyone blinked. At one point, he had accounted for 21 of Purdue's 24 points, thanks to 15 points and three assists.

Coach Matt Painter says he loves when Smith comes out of the locker room looking to score because of how much it helps Purdue's offense throughout the game.

"Just what the defense gives you," Painter said. "I thought he was aggressive. I like seeing him that aggressive, because I know once people stop him from shooting, now that opens up everything."

Smith up to 914 assists

Smith may have reminded everyone that he can score at a high level in Purdue's last two games, but he's also continuing to climb the all-time assist ladder in college basketball. The senor is now up to 914 career assists.

With that number, Smith now ranks 15th all-time in the NCAA's record book. He's 163 assists away from breaking Bobby Hurley's record with 15 regular season games remaining in the season.

For the year, Smith is averaging 9.8 assists per game. Saturday's 14-assist performance was the ninth time he's had a double-digit assist total in a game.

