How Far Did Purdue Fall in KenPom, NCAA NET & AP Rankings After Back-to-Back Losses?

After suffering back-to-back losses to Michigan State and Ohio State last week, Purdue has fallen in all three major ranking systems: KenPom, NCAA NET and the Associated Press poll.

The Boilermakers dropped a heartbreaker to Michigan State on Thursday, falling 76-74 on its home court. It was the fourth time this season they lost a game at Mackey Arena, a place that has been so favorable for Purdue over the last decade.

On Sunday, Purdue suffered a second-straight loss, falling to Ohio State 82-74 in Columbus. It was another poor defensive effort, as the Boilermakers dropped their third straight game to the Buckeyes.

How much did those two losses impact Purdue in the rankings? Here's where Purdue stands in KenPom, NCAA NET and the AP rankings as we enter March.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) reacts during the second half. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

KenPom rankings (March 2)

Last week, Purdue was listed at No. 7 in the KenPom rankings. The Boilermakers only fell one spot, dropping to No. 8 following Sunday's loss to Ohio State. Purdue's 129.9 adjusted offensive efficiency still ranks second-best in college basketball, but it is now 33rd on the defensive side.

Duke Blue Devils (27-2) Michigan Wolverines (27-2) Arizona Wildcats (27-2) Florida Gators (23-6) Illinois Fighting Illini (22-7) Houston Cougars (24-5) Iowa State Cyclones (24-5) Purdue Boilermakers (22-7) Michigan State Spartans (24-5) UConn Huskies (27-3)

NCAA NET rankings (March 2)

Purdue is actually down three spots from last week in the NCAA NET rankings. It was positioned at No. 6 last week following a dominant performance against Indiana. However, back-to-back losses dropped Matt Painter's squad down to No. 9. The Boilers are still undefeated in Quad 2, 3 and 4 games, but are 8-7 against Quad 1 opponents.

Duke Blue Devils (27-2) Michigan Wolverines (27-2) Arizona Wildcats (27-2) Florida Gators (23-6) Illinois Fighting Illini (22-7) Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) Houston Cougars (24-5) UConn Huskies (27-3) Purdue Boilermakers (22-7) Iowa State Cyclones (24-5)

Associated Press poll (March 2)

This is where Purdue suffered the biggest drop of all the rankings. After being ranked No. 8 last week, the Boilermakers took a hard fall down to No. 15 in the Associated Press poll. It is the lowest they have been ranked all season.

Duke Blue Devils (27-2) Arizona Wildcats (27-2) Michigan Wolverines (27-2) UConn Huskies (27-3) Florida Gators (23-6) Iowa State Cyclones (24-5) Houston Cougars (24-5) Michigan State Spartans (24-5) Nebraska Cornhuskers (25-4) Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7) Illinois Fighting Illini (22-7) Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) Virginia Cavaliers (25-4) Kansas Jayhawks (21-8) Purdue Boilermakers (22-7) Alabama Crimson Tide (22-7) North Carolina Tar Heels (23-6) St. John's Red Storm (23-6) Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (29-0) Arkansas Razorbacks (21-8) Saint Mary's Gaels (27-4) Miami Hurricanes (23-6) Tennessee Volunteers (20-9) Vanderbilt Commodores (22-7) Saint Louis (26-3)

