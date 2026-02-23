Where Purdue Ranks in NCAA NET, KenPom, AP Poll Entering Final Week of February

The month of February is winding down, which means March is peaking its head around the corner. Purdue finds itself in a good spot with the regular season coming to a close and the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness creeping closer.

Purdue is 22-5 on the season after splitting a pair of Big Ten games last week. The Boilers fell to then-No. 1 Michigan 91-80 in Mackey Arena. However, they followed it up with a masterful performance against in-state rival Indiana, pummeling the Hoosiers 93-64.

There are some mixed results in the latest rankings after Purdue's 1-1 week. The Boilermakers rose in the NCAA NET and KenPom rankings from last week, but dropped in the latest Associated Press poll.

Below is a look at where the Boilers currently stand in all three with just four games remaining in the regular season.

NCAA NET rankings (Feb. 23)

Purdue is up to No. 6 in the NCAA NET rankings after going 1-1 last week. The Boilermakers are now 8-5 in games against Quad 1 opponents and are 14-0 in games against teams in Quad 2, Quad 3 and Quad 4. This is where playing such a challenging non-conference schedule is paying off.

Michigan Wolverines (25-2) Duke Blue Devils (25-2) Arizona Wildcats (25-2) Illinois Fighting Illini (22-6) Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-2) Purdue Boilermakers (22-5) Florida Gators (21-6) Houston Cougars (23-4) Iowa State Cyclones (23-4) UConn Huskies (25-3)

KenPom rankings (Feb. 23)

After a 93-64 drubbing over Indiana last week, Purdue moved up one spot to No. 7 in the KenPom rankings. With a 130.0 rating, the Boilermakers have the second-most efficient offense in college basketball and their defense ranks 25th with a 98.4 adjusted efficiency rating.

Michigan Wolverines (25-2) Duke Blue Devils (25-2) Arizona Wildcats (25-2) Illinois Fighting Illini (22-6) Florida Gators (21-6) Houston Cougars (23-4) Purdue Boilermakers (22-5) Iowa State Cyclones (23-4) Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-2) Michigan State Spartans (22-5)

Associated Press poll (Feb. 23)

Although Purdue lost to last week's No. 1 team (Michigan) and defeated Indiana, the Boilermakers still fell in the latest Associated Press poll. It wasn't a far drop, though, as they fell just one spot from No. 7 to No. 8 in the latest top 25.

Duke Blue Devils (25-2) Arizona Wildcats (25-2) Michigan Wolverines (25-2) Iowa State Cyclones (23-4) Houston Cougars (23-4) UConn Huskies (25-3) Florida Gators (21-6) Purdue Boilermakers (22-5) Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-2) Illinois Fighting Illini (22-6) Virginia Cavaliers (24-3) Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-4) Michigan State Spartans (22-5) Kansas Jayhawks (20-7) St. John's Red Storm (22-5) Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-7) Alabama Crimson Tide (20-7) North Carolina Tar Heels (21-6) BYU Cougars (20-7) Arkansas Razorbacks (20-7) Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (27-0) Tennessee Volunteers (20-7) St. Louis Billikens (25-2) Louisville Cardinals (20-7) Vanderbilt Commodores (21-6)

