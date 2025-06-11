Boilermakers Country

How Purdue Basketball's Returning Production Compares to Other Big Ten Teams

Purdue returns 86% of its offensive production from the 2024-25 season. How does that stack up to the other 17 teams in the Big Ten?

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) passes the ball to guard Braden Smith (3)
Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) passes the ball to guard Braden Smith (3) / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It's no secret that Purdue returns a large chunk of its offensive production from last season. With the top three scorers from last season all returning — Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith, and Fletcher Loyer — the Boilermakers have earned their spot as favorites to win the 2025-26 Big Ten title.

Along with Kaufman-Renn, Smith, and Loyer, Purdue also returns CJ Cox and Gicarri Harris, both making significant impacts as freshmen. In total, the Boilermakers bring back 86% of their scoring production from the 2024-25 squad. That team averaged 77.9 points per game and finished with a 24-12 record.

What's even more impressive about that figure is that Purdue's returning scoring production is nearly 30% higher than the second-highest in the Big Ten — Ohio State at 59%. Only four teams in the conference are returning more than 50% of their scoring from last season, per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Here's a look at Purdue's returning scoring production compares to the rest of the Big Ten.

Big Ten returning scoring production

  1. Purdue — 86%
  2. Ohio State — 59%
  3. UCLA — 55.5%
  4. Illinois — 52.1%
  5. Nebraska — 48.1%
  6. Oregon — 48%
  7. Northwestern — 47.2%
  8. Michigan State — 40.4%
  9. Michigan — 40.1%
  10. Wisconsin — 35.9%
  11. Washington — 19.8%
  12. Penn State — 14.6%
  13. Rutgers — 14.4%
  14. Minnesota — 8.2%
  15. USC — 2.9%
  16. Iowa — 1.7%
  17. Indiana — 0%
  18. Maryland — 0%

Purdue's top returning scorers

  • Trey Kaufman-Renn — 20.1 ppg
  • Braden Smith — 15.8 ppg
  • Fletcher Loyer — 13.8 ppg
  • CJ Cox — 6.0 ppg
  • Gicarri Harris — 3.8 ppg
  • *Daniel Jacobsen — 6.5 ppg (appeared in just two games)

