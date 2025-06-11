How Purdue Basketball's Returning Production Compares to Other Big Ten Teams
It's no secret that Purdue returns a large chunk of its offensive production from last season. With the top three scorers from last season all returning — Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith, and Fletcher Loyer — the Boilermakers have earned their spot as favorites to win the 2025-26 Big Ten title.
Along with Kaufman-Renn, Smith, and Loyer, Purdue also returns CJ Cox and Gicarri Harris, both making significant impacts as freshmen. In total, the Boilermakers bring back 86% of their scoring production from the 2024-25 squad. That team averaged 77.9 points per game and finished with a 24-12 record.
What's even more impressive about that figure is that Purdue's returning scoring production is nearly 30% higher than the second-highest in the Big Ten — Ohio State at 59%. Only four teams in the conference are returning more than 50% of their scoring from last season, per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
Here's a look at Purdue's returning scoring production compares to the rest of the Big Ten.
Big Ten returning scoring production
- Purdue — 86%
- Ohio State — 59%
- UCLA — 55.5%
- Illinois — 52.1%
- Nebraska — 48.1%
- Oregon — 48%
- Northwestern — 47.2%
- Michigan State — 40.4%
- Michigan — 40.1%
- Wisconsin — 35.9%
- Washington — 19.8%
- Penn State — 14.6%
- Rutgers — 14.4%
- Minnesota — 8.2%
- USC — 2.9%
- Iowa — 1.7%
- Indiana — 0%
- Maryland — 0%
Purdue's top returning scorers
- Trey Kaufman-Renn — 20.1 ppg
- Braden Smith — 15.8 ppg
- Fletcher Loyer — 13.8 ppg
- CJ Cox — 6.0 ppg
- Gicarri Harris — 3.8 ppg
- *Daniel Jacobsen — 6.5 ppg (appeared in just two games)
