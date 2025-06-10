Quick Thoughts From Purdue Basketball's First Summer Practice of 2025
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's impossible to judge a team or a player by watching one practice, especially when it's the first of the year. But during Purdue's first summer practice on Monday, there were some quick thoughts from what we saw on Cardinal Court.
Here are a few takeaways from Purdue's first practice, as the Boilermakers prepare for the 2025-26 season.
Oscar Cluff, Omer Mayer were not in the building
Purdue wasn't at full strength for its first summer practice, with additions Oscar Cluff and Omer Mayer still overseas. Cluff is in Australia getting his visa renewed, and Mayer is preparing for the U19 FIBA World Cup, playing for the Israeli Men's National Team.
Both Cluff and Mayer are expected to be key pieces for the Boilermakers in the 2025-26 season, but we didn't learn anything about their games on Monday.
Antione West Jr. has a smooth jump shot
The first thing you notice about West is his frame. He's every bit of 6-foot-3, 180 pounds that he's listed at on the roster and already looks like a Big Ten guard. The freshman seems prepared to make an impact in his first season in West Lafayette, at least from a physique standpoint.
It looked like West had some jitters early, but that's not uncommon for someone wearing a practice jersey for the first time. Once he settled down and got into a rhythm, he was knocking down shots at every location on the court. West has an excellent release and a smooth shooting motion. It was easy to understand why Painter made comparisons to Carsen Edwards last winter.
Another positive sign? West received a lot of encouragement from his teammates, especially Braden Smith. It's not always easy being the new man on campus, but he's getting a lot of support from the veterans.
You can tell Daniel Jacobsen hit the weight room
Standing beside Jacobsen in June 2025 is much different than standing next to him in June 2024. He came to Purdue weighing in around 225 pounds as a true freshman and is now over 250. That increase in weight and strength is going to help him withstand the physicality of a college basketball season.
Yes, Jacobsen is still learning to use his weight to his advantage, but he still moved well up and down the court, especially for someone who had been sidelined for months due to injury. He was a great lob threat in practice, getting easy buckets at the rim. The 7-foot-4 center also showed off his range, knocking down a three-pointer in scrimmage action.
Jack Benter's versatility is going to be an asset
Benter is a redshirt freshman who many are curious about entering the 2025-26 season. It's hard to know how much he'll play this coming year, but his versatility is something that can serve as a major asset to Purdue.
The one thing that stood out most about Benter during Purdue's first practice? He was everywhere. Anytime there was a battle for a rebound, the redshirt freshman was in the mix. When there was a loose ball, Benter chased after it. He's capable of hitting shots from deep, but he was also effective in the painted area.
Benter is capable of playing multiple positions on the floor. He can play the two, three, or four positions, giving Painter a lot of options to utilize his skill set and energy throughout the season.
Energy on the defensive end was high
Everyone on Purdue's roster understands that improvements defensively are essential for making a run at another Big Ten championship and a shot at the Final Four. They practiced like it on Monday, too.
Trey Kaufman-Renn dove on the floor for a loose ball during the scrimmage portion of the practice, trying to create a turnover. Smith did his thing, stepping into passing lanes and disrupting the flow of the opposing offense. Fittingly, the scrimmage ended when Smith created a second turnover.
It's only the first practice, but if there's one thing to be nitpicky about, there are still some communication troubles. That was a major issue for the Boilermakers last season, and something that needs to be corrected. There was more communication on Monday than at times last year, but there are still a few guys who need to use their voice a little bit better.
There's a national championship mindset
After practice concluded, the words "national championship" were mentioned by Smith, Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer. All three understand the pressure they face entering their senior year in West Lafayette, and none of them are backing away from the expectations.
All three have already left an impressive mark on Purdue basketball, but they're also not satisfied. They want to bring a national title back to West Lafayette, and it's the motivation driving them this summer.
Highlights from Purdue's first practice
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE PLAYER INTERVIEWS: Following Purdue's first basketball practice of the summer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith, Daniel Jacobsen, and Fletcher Loyer all met with reporters. CLICK HERE
JACOBSEN EAGER TO GET BACK TO WORK: Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen missed almost his entire freshman season due to injury. Now that he's back to full strength, the 7-foot-4 center is ready to get back to work. CLICK HERE
LOYER, KAUFMAN-RENN CREDIT PAINTER FOR LOYALTY: In today's era of college basketball, it's becoming rarer to see players stay in one spot. But Purdue has a group of seniors who spent their entire careers in West Lafayette. They credit coach Matt Painter for their loyalty. CLICK HERE
WHAT MATT PAINTER SAID: Purdue coach Matt Painter met with reporters following Purdue's first summer practice, talking about a variety of topics as the Boilers prepare for 2025-26. CLICK HERE