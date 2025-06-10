WATCH: Purdue Basketball Players Talk After First Summer Practice of 2025
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two months after its 2024-25 season concluded, Purdue was back on the hardwood practicing for the first time in preparation for the 2025-26 campaign. It was the first step in what many hope to be another Big Ten championship season in West Lafayette, as well as a second trip to the Final Four in the past three years.
Monday, the Boilers were back at Cardinal Court for the first summer practice of 2025. Although not everyone was in attendance, it was the first opportunity for this year's team to return to the court and get some work done.
After practice concluded, center Daniel Jacobsen, forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, and guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer all met with reporters. Here are the video clips from each interview from Monday.
Daniel Jacobsen interview
Fletcher Loyer interview
Braden Smith interview
Trey Kaufman-Renn interview
