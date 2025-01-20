How to Watch No. 11 Purdue vs. Ohio State: Time, TV Info, Key Stats and More
When Purdue and Ohio State meet on the basketball court, we're almost always assured entertainment. In the long history of the two programs, the Boilermakers own just a one-game lead in the all-time series, 94-93. On Tuesday, this matchup adds another chapter.
The Buckeyes limp into West Lafayette having lost three straight games, all coming by one possession. In fact, those three defeats have come by a combined five points. It's been heartbreak after heartbreak in Columbus.
Purdue, on the other hand, has been playing its best basketball of the season, rattling off seven straight wins and looking to win a third consecutive Big Ten title. Plus, the Boilermakers have revenge on their minds.
In the only meeting last year, Ohio State knocked off No. 2 Purdue 73-69 in Columbus. The Boilers would love to return the favor at Mackey Arena.
Here's everything you need for Tuesday's matchup between the Boilermakers and Buckeyes.
How to watch No. 11 Purdue vs. Ohio State
- Who: No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers (15-4, 7-1 in Big Ten) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876).
- TV: Peacock
- TV Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Ohio State's 2023-24 season: Ohio State finished the season with a 22-14 record and a 9-11 mark in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes terminated Chris Holtmann midway through the season, promoting Jake Diebler to interim coach. Ohio State went 5-1 in its final six regular season games and won one game in the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes reached the NIT and reached the quarterfinal round.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (462-207).
- Ohio State coach: Jake Diebler, 2nd season at Ohio State (18-11).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Ohio State 94-93.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 11; Ohio State is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 12; Ohio State is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 10; Ohio State is ranked No. 34.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 10; Ohio State is ranked No. 36.
Ohio State Buckeyes 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Bruce Thornton (17.4 ppg, 4.3 apg, 41.1% 3-pt); Devin Royal (13.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.4 apg); Meechie Johnson Jr. (injured)(9.1 ppg, 2.7 apg, 1.1 spg); Evan Mahaffey (4.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.1 bpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Jamison Battle (15.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 43.3% 3-pt); Roddy Gayle Jr. (13.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.1 apg); Zed Key (6.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Felix Okpara (6.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.4 bpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): John Mobley Jr. (12.5 ppg, 1.8 apg, 43.3% 3-pt); Micah Parrish (10.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.2 spg); Aaron Bradshaw (7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Ques Glover (6.1 ppg, 50% 3-pt); Sean Stewart (6.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (15.1 ppg, 8.9 apg, 4.6 rpg, 2.4 spg); Fletcher Loyer (13.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 47.5% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (17.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.5 apg); Myles Colvin (5.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Cam Heide (5.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Caleb Furst (5.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg); CJ Cox (5.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Jake Diebler, Ohio State: Diebler was thrown into the fire late in the 2023-24 season, taking over for former Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann 25 games into the year. But he answered the call, finishing the regular season winning five of the final six games of the regular season. The Buckeyes also won a Big Ten Tournament game and reached the quarterfinal round of the NIT. Diebler was then hired as the permanent head coach in Columbus after compiling an 8-3 record as interim. Diebler had been on the Ohio State staff since 2019, working as an assistant coach. He was promoted to associated head coach in 2022. Prior to his arrival in Columbus, Diebler served as an assistant coach at Valparaiso, his alma mater, from 2009 through 2013. He was also an assistant at Vanderbilt from 2016-19. From 2013-16, Diebler worked as the video coordinator at Ohio State.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
