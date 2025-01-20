Trey Kaufman-Renn Takes Home Big Ten Weekly Honor
For the second time this season, Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week. The junior forward received the honor after putting together outstanding performances in back-to-back wins over Washington and No. 13 Oregon.
Kaufman-Renn started things off with a strong outing last Wednesday in Purdue's visit to Seattle to take on Washington. The forward finished the game with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. He connected on eight-of-13 shots from the floor.
Purdue defeated Washington 69-58.
On Saturday, Purdue leaned heavily on Kaufman-Renn for production on another poor shooting day. Although he only made seven-of-20 shots from the floor, the forward finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and an assists. He was a perfect nine-of-nine from the free throw, which proved to be the difference in the game.
The Boilers knocked off Oregon 65-58.
In those two games, Kaufman-Renn averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and two assists per game.
Earlier on Monday, Kaufman-Renn was also named the Naismith Men's College Player of the Week.
This marks the second time Kaufman-Renn has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week. He was also the recipient of the weekly honor on Dec. 2 after Purdue defeated North Carolina State and Ole Miss to win the Rady Children's Invitational during Thanksgiving Weekend.
In those two games, Kaufman-Renn averaged 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the two wins. His 25-point, 13-rebound performance against Ole Miss was the first double-double of his career.
Purdue has now had a player win the BIg Ten Player of the Week honor three times this season. In addition to Kaufman-Renn receiving the honor twice, junior guard Braden Smith received the award on Jan. 6. It was the first time he earned the recognition in his career.
Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after leading the Scarlet Knights to a pair of wins over UCLA and Nebraska last week. The highly-touted freshman averaged 22 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 blocks for the Scarlet Knights.
It was the second time that Bailey has received the honor from the Big Ten.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PAINTER PREVIEWS OHIO STATE: Even though Ohio State is 2-5 in league play, the Buckeyes are still a tough team. Purdue coach Matt Painter talked about what makes the Buckeyes so dangerous. CLICK HERE
PURDUE JUMPS IN LATEST AP POLL: After wins over Washington and Oregon to extend its winning streak to seven games, Purdue jumped up six spots to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press poll. CLICK HERE
BRADEN SMITH MIDSEASON ALL-AMERICAN: Purdue guard Braden Smith has been tabbed as a midseason first-team All-American by FOX. He's averaging 15.1 points, 8.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals. CLICK HERE
PAINTER GETS MAJOR SHOUTOUT: FOX college basketball broadcaster John Fanta is giving Purdue coach Matt Painter incredible praise for the job he's done with the 2024-25 Boilermakers so far. CLICK HERE