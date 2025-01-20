Purdue Just Outside Top-10 in AP Poll After Successful West Coast Trip
A successful West Coast trip and a seven-game winning streak has resulted in a major jump for Purdue in the latest Associated Press poll. The Boilermakers are knocking on the door of a top-10 spot, currently sitting at No. 11.
It's six spots up from where the Boilers stood this time last week, as they were previously ranked No. 17. Purdue enjoyed victories over Washington and then-No. 13 Oregon for a perfect 2-0 visit to the Pacific Northwest.
With those wins, Matt Painter and Co. improved to 15-4 on the season and 7-1 in Big Ten. Purdue is currently in second in the league standings, behind only Michigan State.
Purdue will look to extend its winning streak this week, hosting Ohio State and No. 21 Michigan at Mackey Arena. Victories in both games would keep the Boilermakers in the thick of the race for a Big Ten championship.
Here's a look at the latest rankings from the Associated Press.
Associated Press college basketball top-25 (Jan. 20)
- Auburn Tigers (17-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (16-2)
- Iowa State Cyclones (15-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (15-3)
- Florida Gators (16-2)
- Tennessee Volunteers (16-2)
- Houston Cougars (14-3)
- Michigan State Spartans (16-2)
- Kentucky Wildcats (14-4)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (15-3)
- Purdue Boilermakers (15-4)
- Kansas Jayhawks (13-4)
- Texas A&M Aggies (14-4)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3)
- Oregon Ducks (15-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (15-3)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5)
- Wisconsin Badgers (15-3)
- UConn Huskies (13-5)
- St. John's Red Storm (16-3)
- Michigan Wolverines (14-4)
- Missouri Tigers (15-3)
- West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4)
- Memphis Tigers (14-4)
- Louisville Cardinals (14-5)
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech (104), Utah State (38), Vanderbilt (35), Gonzaga (34), Georgia (30), Clemson (30), Arizona State (21), Saint Mary's (12), Cincinnati (4), Baylor (4), UC-Irvine (3), Wake Forest (2), Creighton (2), Bradley (1), Maryland (1).
