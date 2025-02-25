Top Bracket Analysts Project Purdue's NCAA Tournament Seed After 4-Game Skid
Just a few weeks ago, Purdue was penciled in as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region when the selection committee revealed the top-16 seeds for the NCAA Tournament in CBS's Bracket Preview Show. But things have changed in that time.
The Boilermakers have now lost four straight games and are 11-6 in Big Ten play and 19-9 overall. The chance to win a third consecutive conference title is out the window and they've fallen a few spots in March Madness seeding, at least according to the experts.
The good news? Purdue still has three regular season games against UCLA, Rutgers and Illinois to try and boost their resumé before the regular season ends. Then, the Boilers will head to Indianapolis for the 2025 Big Ten Tournament. There are plenty of chances to improve seeding prior to Selection Sunday.
For now, though, let's take a look at where some of the top bracket analysts believe Purdue will land in the NCAA Tournament, based on the current information. The brackets we'll look at come from Mike DeCourcy (FOX Sports), Jerry Palm (CBS Sports), Joe Lunardi (ESPN) and the Field of 68.
- DeCourcy: No. 5 Purdue vs. No. 12 McNeese State (Midwest Region)
- Palm: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point (South Region)
- Lunardi: No. 4 Purdue vs. Jacksonville State (West Region)
- Field of 68: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point (Midwest Region)
