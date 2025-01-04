How to Watch No. 20 Purdue vs. Northwestern
An intriguing Big Ten matchup is on the schedule on Sunday, with Northwestern traveling traveling to West Lafayette for a matchup against Purdue. These two teams have had some epic battles recently, and this weekend's clash could be just as entertaining.
Northwestern has won two of the last three meetings against Purdue, dating back to the 2022-23 season. Last year, The Wildcats and Boilermakers split the season series 1-1, with each team winning on its home court. Both games were decided in overtime.
Could we be in store for another thriller in West Lafayette? Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's showdown between Purdue and Northwestern.
How to watch No. 21 Purdue vs. Northwestern
- Who: No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers (10-4, 2-1 in Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (10-4, 1-2 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV Announcers: Dave Revsine (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel 146 or 196; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Northwestern's 2023-24 season: Northwestern had a 22-12 record last season, which included a 12-8 conference record. The Wildcats earned the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament but were defeated in the first round. Northwestern went on to receive a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Round of 32.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (457-207).
- Northwestern coach: Chris Collins, 12th season at Northwestern (187-177).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Northwestern135-48.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 20; Northwestern is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 22; Northwestern is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 20; Northwestern is ranked No. 44.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 32; Northwestern is ranked No. 45.
Northwestern Wildcats 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Brooks Barnhizer (20.1 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.7 spg); Nick Martinelli (20.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 45.5% 3-pt); Ty Berry (7.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg,1.4 spg); Matthew Nicholson (5.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.4 bpg); Justin Mullis (3.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 spg); Luke Hunger (3.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Boo Buie (19.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.3 rpg, 43.4% 3-pt); Ryan Langborg (12.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 42.1% 3-pt).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Jalen Leach (13.6 ppg, 2.4 apg); KJ Windham (3.5 ppg, 1.8 apg); Angelo Ciaravino (3.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (14.9 ppg, 8.7 apg, 4.7 rpg); Fletcher Loyer (14.4 ppg, 2.1 apg, 49.2% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 223 apg); Myles Colvin (6.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Cam Heide (5.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 40% 3-pt); Caleb Furst (4.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg); CJ Cox (5.0 ppg, 1.9d rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Chris Collins, Northwestern: Collins is in his 12th season at Northwestern and has lifted the program to new heights during his time in Evanston. The Wildcats have enjoyed four winning seasons, which includes three trips to the NCAA Tournament. In 2017, Northwestern reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history and defeated Vanderbilt to advance to the Round of 32. In Northwestern's three March Madness appearances, the Wildcats have reached the second round every time. Prior to taking over at Northwestern in 2013, Collins worked as an assistant for the WNBA's Detroit Shock in 1998. Then, he was an assistant at Seton Hall from 1998-2000. He returned to Duke in 2000, where he played college basketball from 1992-96. He was on Mike Krzyzewski's staff until 2013.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
