How to Watch Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal Matchup Between Purdue, Penn State on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue basketball earned two days of preparation to sit back and watch the madness begin to unfold in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament. But now, the team will tip off against Penn State in the quarterfinals Friday night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It's a rematch between Matt Painter and former Purdue assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry as the Boilermakers clash with the Nittany Lions. The winner will play either Wisconsin or Michigan State on Saturday in the semifinals.

Penn State rides into the matchup having won its last two games in the tourney, including an opening-day victory over Minnesota before upsetting Ohio State 71-68 on Thursday.

But Purdue won the previous game between the two teams 74-67 on the road back on Jan. 8.

The Boilermakers are fighting to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume with a strong Big Ten Tournament run, potentially moving them up to a No. 2 seed. But the team hasn't won a game in the postseason conference tournament since. march of 2018.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday. And when the game starts, flip over to our live blog for updates, analysis and trends during the game. CLICK HERE

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Penn State Nittany Lions

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (25-6) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16)

Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals When: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Latest Point Spread: Purdue enters the matchup as an 8.5-point favorite, according to the SISportsbook.com website Friday morning. The over/under is 135.5.

Purdue enters the matchup as an 8.5-point favorite, according to the website Friday morning. The over/under is 135.5. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Penn State was 11-14 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten Conference. The Nittany Lions did not play in the postseason.

Purdue & Penn State Series History

Series history: Purdue owns a 42-13 series lead against Penn State, having won 12 of the last 13 meetings and 26 of the last 30 games during the Matt Painter era.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue ended the regular season with a 69-67 victory over Indiana at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers finished the regular season third in the Big Ten Conference to earn a double-bye in the conference tournament.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached one season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 380-190 record at Purdue and is 405-195 overall. He is 194-115 in Big Ten games.

