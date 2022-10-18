How to Watch Jaden Ivey's NBA Regular Season Debut With the Detroit Pistons

Former Purdue star Jaden Ivey will make his NBA regular season debut on Wednesday night when the Detroit Pistons tip off against the Orlando Magic. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

The Pistons are coming off a 23-59 season in which the team finished 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. Ivey is part of a young core that includes former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and fellow first-round pick Saddiq Bey. The team is looking to put together a winning record for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Here's how to watch Ivey and the Pistons take the court for their first NBA matchup of the 2022-23 season:

How to Watch

Who: Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic What: NBA 2022-23 season opener

NBA 2022-23 season opener When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Ivey, after just two seasons with the Boilermakers, was selected by the Pistons with the fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was a consensus second-team All-American as a sophomore and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

During his collegiate career, Ivey appeared in 59 games while making 46 starts. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game across two years with the Purdue basketball program.

In the 2021-22 college basketball season, he led the Boilermakers to a 29-8 overall record and an appearance in the Sweet 16 by recording 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists while grabbing 33 steals and blocking 20 shots.

Ivey was one of just five players in the country to average at least 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists with 30 steals and 20 blocks. He and No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero out of Duke were the only underclassmen to do so.

Banchero was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft and will face off against Ivey and the Pistons to open the regular season.