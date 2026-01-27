Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. 76ers)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to miss multiple weeks with another calf strain, and it's quite possible that he's sidelined until March with the injury.

Antetokounmpo went down with a calf strain in the team's loss to Denver on Jan. 23, and Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said that there is no timetable for the two-time MVP to return to the lineup.

With Milwaukee sitting in the No. 11 spot in the East, it's possible the team could consider shutting Antetokounmpo down for the season if it can't stay afloat over the next few weeks. The Bucks are just 3-11 in the games that Giannis has missed so far this season.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers, on Giannis Antetokounmpo's diagnosis:



"He did a very good job. MRI has revealed exactly what we thought. There's no timetable. Calf strain and really no timetable for return. Hopefully, like it was before, sooner (than later), but there's no timetable." https://t.co/35mhsNTQuh — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 26, 2026

With the star forward out on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, oddsmakers have set the Bucks as 10.5-point underdogs on the road. Philly is coming off a blowout loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, but it did not have Joel Embiid or Paul George in that game.

Antetokounmpo has played at an All-NBA level when healthy, but injuries have really derailed his 2025-26 season. In 30 games, he's averaging 28.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 64.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Bucks will have to look elsewhere for offense on Tuesday, and I'm eyeing one of their bench forwards in the prop market in this matchup.

Best Bucks Prop Bet vs. 76ers

Bobby Portis OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-139)

Bobby Portis should be one of the primary beneficiaries for the Bucks with Antetokounmpo out, especially as a rebounder.

This season, Portis is averaging 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in the 14 matchups that Giannis has missed. He's grabbed eight or more boards in seven of those games, including five of his last six matchups.

Overall, Portis is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game, and he'll now likely play extended minutes in Rivers' rotation until Giannis is able to return. The 76ers are just 23rd in the NBA in rebound percentage and opponent rebounds per game, so I love this matchup for Portis.

He had eight rebounds in a start against Philly back in November.

