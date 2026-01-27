Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Karl-Anthony Towns, Bobby Portis and More)

Tuesday’s NBA action features a seven-game slate, and there are a ton of star players out of the lineup, which makes it a tricky night to bet on some player props.

Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Williams and others are all out on Tuesday night, forcing several players into bigger roles.

Despite that, I’m still eyeing some stars like Karl-Anthony Towns (a potential fade candidate?) and Kawhi Leonard for Tuesday’s action.

Plus, there are a couple of role players that I’m backing with stars like Antetokounmpo and Booker sidelined with injuries.

Let’s break down each of these player props, and their odds, on Jan. 27.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Karl-Anthony Towns UNDER 20.5 Points (-122)

It’s been a rough month for Karl-Anthony Towns, who is coming off one of his worst games of the season on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Towns played just 16 minutes in that game and fouled out, falling short of 20 points for the second game in a row. An All-NBA selection last season, Towns is averaging just 16.6 points per game in the month of January while shooting 44.5 percent from the field.



One could argue that the Knicks have looked better with Mitchell Robinson on the floor – he had a massive impact on Saturday – and Towns is averaging just 20.5 points per game for the entire season.

So, I’m fading him at home against the Sacramento Kings, a team that held KAT to 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting in a loss earlier this month. Even though Jalen Brunson left that game early with an ankle injury, Towns was unable to pick up the slack for the Knicks’ offense.

He’s failed to clear 20.5 points in 11 of his 15 games since Christmas Day, averaging 17.5 points per game during that stretch. I can’t trust him on Tuesday, especially since he’s seen his minutes drop in the Knicks’ last two wins.

Bobby Portis OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-139)

Bobby Portis should be one of the primary beneficiaries for the Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo out, especially as a rebounder.

This season, Portis is averaging 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in the 14 matchups that Giannis has missed. He's grabbed eight or more boards in seven of those games, including five of his last six matchups.

Overall, Portis is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game, and he'll now likely play extended minutes in Rivers' rotation until Giannis is able to return. The 76ers are just 23rd in the NBA in rebound percentage and opponent rebounds per game, so I love this matchup for Portis.

He had eight rebounds in a start against Philly back in November.

Collin Gillespie OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-136)

Former Villanova star Collin Gillespie has been a huge piece for the Phoenix Suns this season, averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The 26-year-old is averaging 2.9 3-pointers per game in the 2025-26 season, and he's undervalued in this matchup with Devin Booker (ankle) out. Gillespie made three shots from deep in the loss to Miami on Sunday (on six attempts), and he's knocked down at least three 3-pointers in six of his last seven games.

Now, he takes on a Brooklyn team that is dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (38.3%). Since the Suns are going to have to rely on just about everyone to step up to fill the void to match Booker's offensive production, Gillespie is worth a look to keep this 3-point streak going on Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-137)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Leonard is a great target against Utah:

All season long, I've been betting on Leonard's 3-point prop, as he's clearly made a conscious effort to shoot more often from deep.

Kawhi Leonard said Ty Lue didn’t believe he could get up 12 three-point attempts per game:



“When I told T-Lue that I’m gonna shoot 12 threes, he said ‘How?’ It was probably about December, I was like ‘You gon see.’”



Kawhi decided when the Clippers were in a slump that he needed… pic.twitter.com/t1FXl0ofZh — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) January 23, 2026

The Clippers star is averaging a career-high 2.9 made 3-pointers on 7.3 attempts per game while knocking down 39.7 percent of those attempts.

Now, he takes on a Utah team that is dead last in opponent 3s made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage this season. In his 45-point game against the Jazz earlier this month, Leonard was 6-for-16 from beyond the arc.

He's made at least three shots from deep in seven games this month, and he's averaging 3.2 3-pointers on 8.2 attempts per game over his last 20 appearances.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

