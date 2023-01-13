How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball vs. Nebraska on Friday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 3 Purdue basketball returns to Mackey Arena before a pair of games on the road. Coming off back-to-back wins away from home, the team welcomes Nebraska at 7 p.m. ET. on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers, now 15-1 and 4-1 in Big Ten play, clashed with the Cornhuskers for the first time this season on Dec. 10 and come away with a 65-62 overtime win in Lincoln, Neb.

"The thing that probably jumps out more than anything was their 19 offensive rebounds," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of the team's first meeting with Nebraska. "They did a great job getting on the glass. They took some tough shots, they would drive it, they took some tough 3s.

"With that, as long as you have some rebounds that just aren't traditional, you've got to be able to get them. I think that's going to be a big key in our game, is trying to keep them out of the lane because a lot of their penetration gets them to the free-throw line. A lot of their penetration sets guys up for open shots."

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game, including tipoff time and TV information, the leading scorers for both teams, and a look at the coaching matchup:

How to watch No. 3 Purdue vs. Nebraska

Who: No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-8, 2-4).

No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-8, 2-4). What: The second meeting of the season for the Boilermakers and Cornhuskers.

The second meeting of the season for the Boilermakers and Cornhuskers. When: 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 13.

7 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 13. Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network TV Announcers: Dave Revsine, Stephen Bardo

Dave Revsine, Stephen Bardo Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

fuboTV (Start your free trial) Radio: Purdue Sports Network | wazy.com (online), Satellite Ch. 84 (SiriusXM), Ch. 84 (SXM App)

Purdue Sports Network | wazy.com (online), Satellite Ch. 84 (SiriusXM), Ch. 84 (SXM App) Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott (producer)

Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott (producer) AP poll: Purdue came in at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after suffering its first loss of the season. Nebraska was unranked.

Purdue came in at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after suffering its first loss of the season. Nebraska was unranked. KenPom rankings: Purdue is No. 6 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Thursday. Nebraska is ranked No. 92 overall out of 363 teams.

Purdue is No. 6 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Thursday. Nebraska is ranked No. 92 overall out of 363 teams. Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. The team defeated Yale and Texas in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Nebraska went 10-22 and 4-16 in the conference.

Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. The team defeated Yale and Texas in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Nebraska went 10-22 and 4-16 in the conference. Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series with Nebraska with a 19-6 record, with 10 wins coming in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers have won three straight games and six of their last seven against the Cornhuskers.

Leading scorers

Purdue Boilermakers

C Zach Edey: 21.9 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 63.1 FG pct

G Fletcher Loyer: 12.4 ppg, 2.4 apg, 35.0 3-point FG pct

G Braden Smith: 9.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.3 spg

Nebraska Cornhuskers

F Derrick Walker: 13.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 60.5 FG pct

G Sam Griesel: 11.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.2 spg

G Keisei Tominaga: 9.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 36.4 3-point FG pct, 100 FT pct

Meet the coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 399-193 overall record with the program, including a 198-116 mark in the Big Ten. With just one more victory, Painter can become just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska: Hoiberg is in his fourth season at the helm for the Cornhuskers, compiling a 33-74 record with the program. Before taking the job at Nebraska ahead of the 2019-20 season, he spent five years coaching Iowa State and more than three years in the NBA as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls.

Hoiberg played college basketball at Iowa State from 1991-1995 before being selected in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. He spent 10 years at the professional level and served as vice president for basketball operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves before starting his coaching career.

Related stories on Purdue basketball

What Matt Painter Said Ahead of the Game: Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter met with the media Thursday ahead of the team's home game against Nebraska. The two programs are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday inside Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter met with the media Thursday ahead of the team's home game against Nebraska. The two programs are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday inside Mackey Arena. Purdue's Game Against Penn State Reflected as Road Win: Purdue's 76-63 win over Penn State at the Palestra on Sunday brings the team's Quadrant 1 record to 6-1 on the season, which ties Kansas for the best in college basketball. CLICK HERE

Purdue's 76-63 win over Penn State at the Palestra on Sunday brings the team's Quadrant 1 record to 6-1 on the season, which ties Kansas for the best in college basketball. Purdue Drops to No. 3 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: Purdue basketball suffered its first loss of the season last week before earning back-to-back wins away from West Lafayette. The Boilermakers are 15-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play, coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball suffered its first loss of the season last week before earning back-to-back wins away from West Lafayette. The Boilermakers are 15-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play, coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Zach Edey Named Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week: Purdue junior center Zach Edey averaged 21.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the team's last three games, which included a pair of victories away from home. He garnered his fourth Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week award of the season. CLICK HERE

Purdue junior center Zach Edey averaged 21.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the team's last three games, which included a pair of victories away from home. He garnered his fourth Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week award of the season. Purdue Dominates Second Half in 76-63 Win Over Penn State: Purdue junior center Zach Edey scored 30 points and came down with 13 rebounds in a dominant victory over Penn State on Sunday at the Palestra. The Boilermakers held the Nittany Lions to just 26 points in the second half. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.