How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball's Game Against No. 24 Wisconsin on Monday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball resumes Big Ten play by hosting No. 24 Wisconsin on Monday at Mackey Arena. Both programs enter the game with a 1-1 conference record, looking for victories to begin the new year. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

This season, the No. 3-ranked Boilermakers recorded just their fourth season of being unbeaten in non-conference play since the 1939-40 campaign with a 104-90 win over Nicholls.

Purdue is 12-1 for just the fourth time under head coach Matt Painter, marking the team's seventh start of 12-1 or better since the 1979-80 season.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Wisconsin Badgers on Monday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Who: No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1) vs. No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (10-2)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel and Andy Katz

Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel and Andy Katz Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Wisconsin was 18-10 a year ago and 10-10 in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament and was defeated by No. 1-seeded Baylor.

Purdue-Wisconsin Series History

Series history: The Boilermakers own a 111-72 series lead against Wisconsin, including a 42-4 mark at Mackey Arena. Monday's game will likely mark the seventh time during the Painter era both teams will be ranked entering the contest. The Boilermakers own a 4-2 series lead when both teams are ranked.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Nicholls at Mackey Arena 104-90 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 367-185 record at Purdue, and is 392-190 overall. He is 181-110 in Big Ten games.

