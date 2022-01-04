LIVE BLOG: Follow Monday's Purdue, Wisconsin Game in Real Time; News and Analysis

No. 3 Purdue basketball resumes Big Ten play Monday night at Mackey Arena against No. 23 Wisconsin. It is the seventh time under head coach Matt Painter that both programs are ranked heading into the matchup. Follow along for news, updates and analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 3-ranked Purdue basketball program is geared up for its first game in 2022, facing off against No. 23 Wisconsin on Monday at Mackey Arena. Both programs enter the matchup at 1-1 in the Big Ten.

The Boilermakers have a 12-1 record for the fourth time under head coach Matt Painter, finishing with an undefeated 11-0 mark against nonconference competition. The Badgers were victors of eight of their last nine matchups and now sit at 10-2 on the year.

7:35 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Edey finding a groove inside. Purdue needs an offensive presence underneath the basket in this low-scoring affair. Wisconsin leads 23-19 with 3:55 left to play in the first half. The sophomore center has five points and three rebounds.

7:32 p.m. ET — Zach Edey gets his first shot attempt of the game to fall, giving Purdue its first points inside the paint in nearly 14 minutes of play.

7:31 p.m. ET — Caleb Furst back into the game. With under seven minutes to play, Purdue is shooting 27% from the field and doesn't have a single basket inside the paint. Wisconsin is playing Trevion Williams and Zach Edey extremely physical underneath.

7:25 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Wisconsin has a 16-14 lead with 7:47 to play in the first half. Badgers have four offensive rebounds and seven second-chance points. Johnny Davis leads all scorers with eight points.

7:23 p.m. ET — Wisconsin junior guard Jahcobi Neath playing with a mask on tonight.

7:22 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey forced to take a seat on the bench after picking up his second foul of the game. He was charging downhill on a fast break, but toppled a Wisconsin defender while looking to kick it out to Isaiah Thompson.

7:20 p.m. ET — Sasha Stefanovic checks into the game as Jaden Ivey shoots two from the free-throw line. Wisconsin has three offensive rebounds and six second-chance points.

7:19 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams and Mason Gillis into the game for Purdue. The Boilermakers have no points in the paint so far against the Badgers.

7:15 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Wisconsin's Johnny Davis comes away with back-to-back buckets to give the Badgers an 11-10 lead with 11:56 left to play. He's matched up with Jaden Ivey, but the Boilermakers' star sophomore has yet to score tonight.

7:14 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey back into the game.

7:12 p.m. ET — It appeared as though Jaden ivey came away with a block underneath the rim, but he is instead called for a foul. Ethan Morton checks into the game for the Boilermakers.

7:10 p.m. ET — Caleb Furst checks into the game. The Badgers have had some good looks from the 3-point line but sit at 0-4 on the night. Neither team has been able to get anything going.

7:09 p.m. ET — Zach Edey and Eric Hunter Jr. check into the game for Purdue. Wisconsin has an early 6-5 rebounding advantage. Having 7-foot-4 Edey on the floor will look to change that.

7:06 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Both teams with a slow start from the 3-point line, but Mason Gillis knocks down his first two shots from deep. At the first media timeout of the night, his six points give Purdue an 8-6 lead with 15:37 to play.

7:02 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey unable to find a 3-pointer, despite a nice move to create space from his defender. Purdue on the board first after Sasha Stefanovic is fouled and hits on a pair of free throws.

7:00 p.m. ET — Wisconsin wins the tip, and we're off here at Mackey Arena. A long 3-pointer from Steven Crowl doesn't fall, and Purdue has its first possession of the night.

PREGAME — Starting five for Wisconsin:

Sophomore guard Johnny Davis

Junior forward Tyler Wahl

Sophomore forward Steven Crowl

Freshman guard Chucky Hepburn

Senior guard Brad Davison

PREGAME — Caleb Furst is back in the lineup for Purdue for its matchup against Wisconsin, but he'll come off the bench. Here's the starting five for tonight's game:

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Senior forward Trevion Williams

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

